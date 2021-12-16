Titanium Hunt 4.0 multi-tool combines a flashlight, lighter and pry bar

It's common for outdoorsy types to carry both a compact flashlight and a lighter, in the form of two separate devices. The Hunt 4.0 combines them in one titanium-bodied unit, along with a pry bar.

Created by London-based outdoor gear manufacturer Septem Studio, the Hunt 4.0 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. And as its name suggests, other models came before it – we previously covered the smaller, lower-output Hunt23, which lacked the lighter.

The Hunt 4.0 does have a Zippo-like lighter, though, which can be refilled with lighter fluid as needed. It also sports a Cree XPG2 LED on the non-lighter end, which can be set to put out either 20 or 120 lumens (the Hunt23 maxes out at 100). One 30 to 40-minute USB charge of the multi-tool's integrated 80-mAh lithium battery is claimed to be good for a runtime of seven hours at 20 lumens, or 1.5 hours at 120.

The Hunt 4.0 in twisted fire-starting action Septem Studio

The lighter is covered by a threaded removable cap, which incorporates the pry bar. Along with obvious uses such as prying lids off cans, that tool can also be used as a flathead screwdriver, a staple remover, or a package opener (albeit a rather blunt one).

The whole rig measures 71.3 mm long by 14 mm wide, weighs 28 grams (1 oz), and is IPX7 waterproof – that means it can be submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes. It's being offered in either a polished or stonewashed finish.

Assuming the Hunt 4.0 reaches production, a pledge of £45 (about US$60) will get you one. The planned retail price is £60 ($80).

It's demonstrated in the video below.

HUNT 4.0 | Fire, Light & Tool in One

Sources: Kickstarter, Septem Studio

