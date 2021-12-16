© 2021 New Atlas
Titanium Hunt 4.0 multi-tool combines a flashlight, lighter and pry bar

By Ben Coxworth
December 16, 2021
Presently on Kickstarter, the Hunt 4.0 is being offered in polished or stonewashed titanium
The Hunt 4.0 in twisted fire-starting action
One 30 to 40-minute USB charge of the Hunt 4.0's integrated 80-mAh lithium battery is claimed to be good for a runtime of seven hours at 20 lumens, or 1.5 hours at 120
The Hunt 4.0's pry bar can also be used as a flathead screwdriver
The Hunt 4.0 measures 71.3 mm long by 14 mm wide, weighs 28 grams (1 oz), and is IPX7 waterproof
Presently on Kickstarter, the Hunt 4.0 is being offered in polished or stonewashed titanium
It's common for outdoorsy types to carry both a compact flashlight and a lighter, in the form of two separate devices. The Hunt 4.0 combines them in one titanium-bodied unit, along with a pry bar.

Created by London-based outdoor gear manufacturer Septem Studio, the Hunt 4.0 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. And as its name suggests, other models came before it – we previously covered the smaller, lower-output Hunt23, which lacked the lighter.

The Hunt 4.0 does have a Zippo-like lighter, though, which can be refilled with lighter fluid as needed. It also sports a Cree XPG2 LED on the non-lighter end, which can be set to put out either 20 or 120 lumens (the Hunt23 maxes out at 100). One 30 to 40-minute USB charge of the multi-tool's integrated 80-mAh lithium battery is claimed to be good for a runtime of seven hours at 20 lumens, or 1.5 hours at 120.

The lighter is covered by a threaded removable cap, which incorporates the pry bar. Along with obvious uses such as prying lids off cans, that tool can also be used as a flathead screwdriver, a staple remover, or a package opener (albeit a rather blunt one).

The whole rig measures 71.3 mm long by 14 mm wide, weighs 28 grams (1 oz), and is IPX7 waterproof – that means it can be submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes. It's being offered in either a polished or stonewashed finish.

Assuming the Hunt 4.0 reaches production, a pledge of £45 (about US$60) will get you one. The planned retail price is £60 ($80).

It's demonstrated in the video below.

HUNT 4.0 | Fire, Light & Tool in One

Sources: Kickstarter, Septem Studio

