Tiny flashlight packs a versatile pry bar at its base

French gear-maker Septem Studio has taken to Kickstarter with a shiny new keyring flashlight built for everyday carry. With a bright LED bulb at one end and a multi-purpose and minuscule pry bar at the other, the Hunt23 is a tiny package that promises some impressive versatility.

The Hunt23 multi-tool is crafted entirely from titanium alloy and weighs just 24 oz (680 g), making it a very manageable addition to your keyring or belt loop. Three standard watch batteries slot inside its body to power the 100-lumen flashlight, which Septem Studio says is the strongest light beam for any product of this size.

Septem Studio

While the flashlight is the star of the show, a thoughtfully designed pry bar built into the base makes the Hunt23 a tool fit to tackle a number of tasks. This could include cutting open a box, driving flathead screws, removing staples and stickers, popping open a tin of paint, or cracking open a bottle.

There is a question of how much leverage you’re going to get given the tool’s 34-mm-long (1.3 in) body, but the Hunt23 should be still be plenty capable of handling an array of everyday odd jobs. Each set of batteries will apparently provide 60 hours of flashlight operation, while the tool is also claimed to be waterproof and TSA-compliant.

Early pledges of £28 (US$35) are available over at the Kickstarter page, which will put backers in line for a Hunt23 when shipping kicks off in November this year, if all goes to plan. You can check out the pitch video below.

HUNT23 | The World's Coolest Multi-Function Flashlight

Source: Septem Studio