Tiny, bullet-shaped multitool can slice, dice and turn a screw

Making tools for the everyday carry crowd forces designers to think small, and few come smaller than the Mawst from California's Advencher. The bullet-shaped micro-tool is tiny enough to be comfortably stuck on a keychain or worn around a neck, and features removable magnetic inserts that enable it to take on a range of tasks.

The Mawst multitool consists of a brass capsule that screws into a base embedded with a neodymium magnet. Within this base is a bit holder designed to secure a Philips or flathead screwdriver bit, along with a custom-made blade.

The Mawst tool is designed to hold various bits

These bits can be swapped out depending on the tasks the user needs to tackle, and all three mentioned above come included with the Mawst. But conceivably it could do all kinds of things, with the holder made to a standard size so you can insert any tool bits you like.

Advenchur has made three variations of the Mawst, finishing the magnetic base in a smooth aluminum, a smooth titanium or a grippier aluminum to make turning the tool a little easier. The company says the titanium version weighs in at 16 g (0.56 oz), while the aluminum version tips the scales at 12 g (0.42 oz).

The bullet-shaped Mawst micro-tool is tiny enough to be comfortably stuck on a keychain or worn around a neck



All are currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$29 will put you in line for an aluminum version, and $34 for a titanium version. The company hopes to start shipping in March 2020 if the campaign runs as planned.

You can check out the pitch video below.

MAWST | Bullet Shaped Nano Blade & Bit Driver

Source: Kickstarter