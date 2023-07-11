T7 axe-shovel multitool hitch-mounts and doubles as a 4x4 step

A unique spin on the camping/overland multitool, the T7 from Californian 4x4 and camping accessories company Rockworkx gets things done every step of the way: from packing up, to navigating the roughest parts of the journey, to camping and adventuring at the destination, to packing it back up and heading home. With a hitch-able base, a three-piece nesting handle, and interchangeable tool functions that include a folding shovel, an axe, a hammer and a trench digger, the T7 is ready to complete the toughest jobs on the road and at camp. And at the end of the day, it works as a sitting stool and vehicle step.

When we first cast a glance at the Rockworkx T7, it looked like a more colorful competitor to the DMOS Delta Shovel (a very solid, handy tool we've had the opportunity to use around yard and camp). But outside of a similar removable, folding blade, the T7 is an entirely different animal.

The differences start with the blade itself and grow wider from there. Instead of a pointed spade like on DMOS' design, Rockworkx goes for a broader, more curved blade meant for sand and snow – good for clearing a path for stuck tires on the beach or desert dunes, not as good for piercing into hard ground to dig a hole. That's okay, though, because the shovel blade removes via the simple nut and pin locking system, making way for a literal groundbreaker: the adjustable hoe/trench digger. That same trench digger head flips around to work as a pry bar and nail puller and onto its side to become an axe.

There's also a separate hammer head that includes a hardened-steel hammer for knocking tent pegs or nails in and a nail puller for taking them out. That head is also covered in both metric and imperial spanners for wrenching tasks.

While the T7 will likely spend most of its base camp time digging cat holes, raking duff away from the fire pit and chopping wood, it can also take it easy by transforming into a stool. Two of the handle segments connect into a bipod holding the third segment in place. The folded shovel creates a level seat. Throw a cushion or spare puffy jacket on it, and it should be a fairly comfortable place to take a beverage break or cast a line.

Using the modular three-piece handle, T7 users can further refine individual tool functions, creating long and short shovels, axes, etc. The two extra segments store inside the first, screwing together to prevent clanking around. It's not as quick as a pull-to-extend telescoping handle, but it should only take an extra minute or two to remove the segments and screw back together in the desired length.

The vehicle hitch receivers of many an overlander or vehicle camper is already spoken for by an alternative like a trailer, bike rack or hitch basket, but those who travel with it free can attach the T7 directly to a 2-in receiver. This serves as a way of carrying the tool and keeping it handy should it become necessary for vehicle recovery and also allows the folded shovel blade to work as a step for loading or unloading the roof. That's a somewhat redundant function on rugged trucks or 4x4s with step-on rear bumpers, so such drivers might prefer to store it inside or mount it externally on a rack, but it could definitely prove beneficial on vehicles without an integrated stepping option.

The Rockworkx T7 features a mix of aluminum and stainless steel construction. It is available now for $289.50 with all the tools and functions mentioned.

The first video below gives a quick visualization of the T7's various features and functions, while the longer second video goes into more detail about each tool and how they individually secure.

