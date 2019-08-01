Over roughly two years of development, DMOS designed, tested and reworked the Delta Shovel with the help of wildland firefighters, military personnel, trail builders, overlanders and others. It launched a Kickstarter this week to get the shovel into production, and has already leapt three times over its $30,000 goal, selling completely out of the lowest $149 pledge level along the way. The Delta is still available at pledge levels of $159+, and buyers will be able to select between the aluminum and steel blades after the campaign finishes up. A pledge of $259+ secures a Delta Shovel with an aluminum mount designed to secure the shovel to a vehicle roof rack or spare tire holder. A MOLLE-compatible carry case with dual shoulder straps is also in the works.