DTool puts a claimed 48 tools in cyclists' pockets

Cycling multitools are known for … well, for combining multiple bike-related tools in one device. The DTool, however, may have all others beat, as it reportedly plays host to a whopping 48 separate tools.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the DTool is manufactured by Hong Kong gear company DABA Work. It's actually being offered in two models, the 26-tool Classic and the 48-tool Pro.

Nestled inside the DTool Classic's body are nine fold-out bit tools including slotted, Phillips and Torx screwdrivers, five sizes of hex wrench and a hex socket wrench. A tire-tube-roughening file tool also folds out from one side, while a flat fold-out tool on the other side incorporates four sizes of spoke wrench, six sizes of spanner wrench, two sizes of wing spanner wrench and a 5-cm ruler.

Finally, two tire levers and a chain tool are magnetically attached to one side of the Classic.

The DTool in bike-wrenching action DABA Work

Additional features on the DTool Pro include a fold-out flashlight (the battery of which will likely be dead by the time you need to use it), SIM card ejection pin, bottle opener/nail puller, socket wrench extension, straight and serrated knife blades, plus a tire-repair plug tool and plug storage receptacle.

Needless to say, the DTool isn't as small as most other cycling multitools, although it should still fit in a jersey pocket or hydration pack compartment. It measures 4.5 inches long by 2 inches wide (114 by 51 mm) – there's no word on thickness – and is claimed to tip the scales at 261 grams (9.2 oz).

The DTool measures 4.5 inches long by 2 inches wide (114 by 51 mm) DABA Work

The weight figure is presumably for the Classic – we're still waiting to hear back regarding what metal the multitool is made of. In any case, if users want to lighten and simplify the thing, they can remove whatever tools they think they won't need ... the SIM card pin immediately comes to mind.

Assuming the DTool reaches production, a pledge of US$39 will get you a Classic, with $69 required for a Pro – the planned retail prices are $59 and $99, respectively.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

48 in1 Bike Repair Kit

Source: Kickstarter

