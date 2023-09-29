Victorinox brings Swiss Army multitool magic to fixed-blade knife

The small blade on a Swiss Army knife can never replace a full-size fixed blade for critical tasks in the wild. On the other hand, a fixed-blade knife isn't the tool for starting a fire on its own or delicately removing a tick embedded in your neck. Official Swiss Army maker Victorinox uses its unparalleled multitool mastery to add that multifunctional capability to the new fixed-blade Venture Pro knife. Instead of integrating extra implements in the handle, the way it would a classic Swiss Army knife, it rolls fire-starting tools and other features into the carry system, maintaining a clean, smooth knife grip while adding a few functions that could save your life ... or just help you play Man vs. Wild.

Victorinox introduced a full Venture collection over the summer. Designed and developed in Switzerland, the new series aims to put more bushcraft capability into the hands of owners by pairing knives with some bonus features.

The highlight of the Venture Collection, in our humble opinion, the Venture Pro knife comes packaged with a carrying system comprising a sheath and a MOLLE-compatible belt carry holder. While it might seem a little bulky for those who prefer to carry the knife in just a sheath, the belt holder also houses neatly integrated tools: a fire steel, a pair of tweezers and a pressurized ballpoint pen.

The complete Venture Pro: knife, sheath/blow tube, belt loop holder, tweezers, fire steel and pressurized ballpoint pen Victorinox

The Pro's fire-making prowess continues with the 4.1-in (10.5-cm) bladed full-tang knife itself, on the handle of which users will find a divot designed to work with a bow drill as a second alternative for creating fire. Once that fire sparks, the sheath doubles as a blow tube to help nurture it into a full flame, then crackling blaze.

The tang end protruding out of the base of the Venture Pro's knife handle features a hex hole good for a lanyard, perhaps one made from fire-starting paracord to further streamline the fire-making process. The hole also works with the flat drill bit available as part of the add-on Venture Pro Kit, turning the knife into an effective hand drill.

Drilling wide holes with the Victorinox Venture Pro Victorinox

The Venture Pro may not have all the bells and whistles of a true Swiss Army knife, but it is a nice way to squeeze a few extra functions out of the fixed-blade knife you're carrying anyway. It retails for $115 with the sheath, belt holder, fire steel, tweezers and ballpoint pen, and the Venture Pro Kit costs $50, adding two sharpening stones, the flat drill bit and a storage pouch.

Source: Victorinox