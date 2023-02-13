© 2023 New Atlas
Infinity titanium fire-starter tool does more than just start fires

By Ben Coxworth
February 13, 2023
A fire starter is always a good survival tool to bring on wilderness treks. The Infinity multi-tool includes such a gadget, along with offering several other functions – plus it's made from everyone's favorite outdoor-gear material, titanium.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the 36-gram (1.3-oz) Infinity comes with a "ferro rod" that is stored within the tool's hollow body when not in use. When the user wants to start a fire, they pull the rod out and strike it against the tool's knurled exterior, producing sparks.

The removable top of the Infinity features a spring-loaded clip, allowing it to quickly and easily be popped on and off of belt loops, backpack straps and whatnot. It also has a hard ceramic bead on the very top, which can be used to break automotive window glass in the event of an accident.

The bottom end of the device incorporates a pry bar/nail puller, which can also slice through materials such as packing tape. There's additionally a bottle opener and a hex wrench/screwdriver bit hole, for use with third-party bits.

The interior compartment of the Infinity is IPX8 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft). This helps keep the ferro rod dry, although if users don't care so much about making sparks, they can leave the rod out and instead store items like matches, pills or a couple of hex bits.

Assuming the Infinity multi-tool reaches production, a pledge of US$45 will get you one – the planned retail price is $59. It's demonstrated in the following video.

The Infinity - Titanium Firestarter & Multi-Tool

Source: Kickstarter

