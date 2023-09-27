Prytium multi-tool glows in the dark without resorting to radioactivity

The titanium multi-tools continue to run thick and fast on Kickstarter, with the latest offering being a little something called the Prytium. It packs in over a dozen tools, including a glow-in-the-dark light that for once is not radioactive.

Manufactured by Singaporean company Espen, the Prytium has a Grade 5 titanium body that's available in either matte gray or matte black finishes. It measures 127 mm long by 30 mm wide by 11 mm thick (including its belt clip), and tips the scales at a claimed 84 g (3 oz).

The Prytium's tools include a prybar/nail puller; bottle/can opener; 4-mm bit drivers with two hardened steel 4-mm bits (type not specified); regular and high-torque quarter-inch bit drivers; 30-in/80-mm ruler; tungsten glass breaker; nail file; plus a fold-out replaceable Number 16 carbon steel surgical blade – the blade mount can accommodate 10 different blade types.

Like many of its rivals, the Prytium additionally features two slots for vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium. Users are left to supply those vials for themselves, as the stuff is slightly radioactive … so they may want to skip that feature.

That being said, the tool does also incorporate a vial of non-radioactive strontium aluminate. While that chemical glows brighter than tritium, it does have to be charged via exposure to a UV light or bright flashlight first. It should then glow for up to seven hours before requiring a recharge.

Assuming the Prytium multi-tool reaches production, a pledge of US$145 will get you one. The planned retail price is $180.

Its functions are demonstrated in the video below.

Prytium multi-tool

Source: Kickstarter

