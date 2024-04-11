The James Brand's slim, bit-stashing multitool boosts EDC torque

The James Brand loves itself a slim, clean pocket tool, and its latest release very much follows the rule. The new Warrick is part bit cache, part torque-boosting multi-driver. Its slim, flat form makes it easy to slide into the smallest of pockets and comfortable to carry, bringing along the extra torque needed to take care of stubborn screws on the way to repairing or tweaking hardware on the move.

In developing the Warrick, James Brand reasoned that there are few screwdrivers on the market that are both easy to carry and dependable enough to count on for one's most pressing EDC emergencies. So it got to work doing what it does: minimizing design down to slim, fully functional, pocketable form.

At just 3.6 x 0.9 x 0.5 in, the Warrick is sized to fit easily in a pocket ... even a coin pocket The James Brand

Beyond just being small and under 2 oz (57 g), the Warrick's flat shape makes it more comfortable to carry in the pocket of a pair of tailor-fit chinos, sitting against the body in way that the usual round-handled screwdriver won't. There's a good reason larger EDC pocket provisions like smartphones and wallets are flat.

Flattening the body out also has the effect of adding width without bulk, extending the handle radius out from the center of the screw without wrapping a bulging cylindrical handle around that radius. That gives the driver extra torque (radius x force) in spite of its compact size. The flat shape should also provide better grip than a cylinder, further improving efficiency and performance.

Judging by its advertising photos, The James Brand thinks the Warrick will make a perfect solution for outdoor sports like mountain biking and skating, as well as making a valuable all-around EDC tool The James Brand

All of that probably won't matter much for the average small screwdriver job, but if you're dealing with a particularly tight, rusted screw – under the hood of the car, perhaps – or find yourself in a hurry to get the screw tightened ASAP, it certainly won't hurt to have some extra oomph. You can essentially visualize that satisfying added leverage in comparison to one of James' previous ultralight bit-stowing pocket driver launches, especially if you imagine it's a hot day with profusely sweating hands.

The James Brand advertises both black-on-black and coyote tan-blue Warrick color options The James Brand

The James Brand calls its Warrick configuration the "Torque Drawer," which alludes not only to the boost in twist but also the four-bit cache inside the anodized aluminum body shell. The toolmaker includes what it's identified as the four most popular bit sizes - Phillips head 1 and 2 and slotted 4.5 and 6.5 mm – but owners can, of course, customize with the bits most pertinent to their own daily lives. The inner bit sleeve slides all the way out for access to the lower storage compartments, and the bit of the moment secures into the tapered tool head via a magnetic connection. A waterproof gasket near the top end of the bit sleeve keeps moisture out.

The Warrick driver is certainly limited in scope compared to more "multi" multitools, but its clean, ultraportable design and everyday usefulness should earn it a place in one's pocket, even if it's riding with a larger, more loaded multitool in the other pocket. It launched this week for a price of $85.

Source: The James Brand