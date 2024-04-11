© 2024 New Atlas
The James Brand's slim, bit-stashing multitool boosts EDC torque

By C.C. Weiss
April 11, 2024
The James Brand's slim, bit-stashing multitool boosts EDC torque
The James Brand's new Warrick multi-bit pocket driver
The James Brand's new Warrick multi-bit pocket driver
The James Brand's new Warrick multi-bit pocket driver
The James Brand's new Warrick multi-bit pocket driver
At just 3.6 x 0.9 x 0.5 in, the Warrick is sized to fit easily in a pocket ... even a coin pocket
At just 3.6 x 0.9 x 0.5 in, the Warrick is sized to fit easily in a pocket ... even a coin pocket
The James Brand advertises both black-on-black and coyote tan-blue Warrick color options
The James Brand advertises both black-on-black and coyote tan-blue Warrick color options
The slide-out cache holds the four bits of your choice so that you're prepared to work with whatever hardware is most likely to give you trouble
The slide-out cache holds the four bits of your choice so that you're prepared to work with whatever hardware is most likely to give you trouble
A magnetic receiver holds the bit in place
A magnetic receiver holds the bit in place
The James Brand includes two Phillips and two slotted WIHA bits at order but encourages buyers to customize and make the Warrick their own
The James Brand includes two Phillips and two slotted WIHA bits at order but encourages buyers to customize and make the Warrick their own
The flat shape promises to sit more neatly against the leg for better comfort than a round body - think cell phone, wallet and pack of gum, all flat
The flat shape promises to sit more neatly against the leg for better comfort than a round body - think cell phone, wallet and pack of gum, all flat
The James Brand calls its Warrick form the "Torque Drawer" design, and by creating a wider flat body, it improves grip and widens the tool, thereby increasing the radius length from the center of the screw and the amount of torque delivered with the same hand force
The James Brand calls its Warrick form the "Torque Drawer" design, and by creating a wider flat body, it improves grip and widens the tool, thereby increasing the radius length from the center of the screw and the amount of torque delivered with the same hand force
Judging by its advertising photos, The James Brand thinks the Warrick will make a perfect solution for outdoor sports like mountain biking and skating, as well as making a valuable all-around EDC tool
Judging by its advertising photos, The James Brand thinks the Warrick will make a perfect solution for outdoor sports like mountain biking and skating, as well as making a valuable all-around EDC tool
The Warrick retails for $85 an is available to order now
The Warrick retails for $85 an is available to order now
The James Brand loves itself a slim, clean pocket tool, and its latest release very much follows the rule. The new Warrick is part bit cache, part torque-boosting multi-driver. Its slim, flat form makes it easy to slide into the smallest of pockets and comfortable to carry, bringing along the extra torque needed to take care of stubborn screws on the way to repairing or tweaking hardware on the move.

In developing the Warrick, James Brand reasoned that there are few screwdrivers on the market that are both easy to carry and dependable enough to count on for one's most pressing EDC emergencies. So it got to work doing what it does: minimizing design down to slim, fully functional, pocketable form.

At just 3.6 x 0.9 x 0.5 in, the Warrick is sized to fit easily in a pocket ... even a coin pocket
At just 3.6 x 0.9 x 0.5 in, the Warrick is sized to fit easily in a pocket ... even a coin pocket

Beyond just being small and under 2 oz (57 g), the Warrick's flat shape makes it more comfortable to carry in the pocket of a pair of tailor-fit chinos, sitting against the body in way that the usual round-handled screwdriver won't. There's a good reason larger EDC pocket provisions like smartphones and wallets are flat.

Flattening the body out also has the effect of adding width without bulk, extending the handle radius out from the center of the screw without wrapping a bulging cylindrical handle around that radius. That gives the driver extra torque (radius x force) in spite of its compact size. The flat shape should also provide better grip than a cylinder, further improving efficiency and performance.

Judging by its advertising photos, The James Brand thinks the Warrick will make a perfect solution for outdoor sports like mountain biking and skating, as well as making a valuable all-around EDC tool
Judging by its advertising photos, The James Brand thinks the Warrick will make a perfect solution for outdoor sports like mountain biking and skating, as well as making a valuable all-around EDC tool

All of that probably won't matter much for the average small screwdriver job, but if you're dealing with a particularly tight, rusted screw – under the hood of the car, perhaps – or find yourself in a hurry to get the screw tightened ASAP, it certainly won't hurt to have some extra oomph. You can essentially visualize that satisfying added leverage in comparison to one of James' previous ultralight bit-stowing pocket driver launches, especially if you imagine it's a hot day with profusely sweating hands.

The James Brand advertises both black-on-black and coyote tan-blue Warrick color options
The James Brand advertises both black-on-black and coyote tan-blue Warrick color options

The James Brand calls its Warrick configuration the "Torque Drawer," which alludes not only to the boost in twist but also the four-bit cache inside the anodized aluminum body shell. The toolmaker includes what it's identified as the four most popular bit sizes - Phillips head 1 and 2 and slotted 4.5 and 6.5 mm – but owners can, of course, customize with the bits most pertinent to their own daily lives. The inner bit sleeve slides all the way out for access to the lower storage compartments, and the bit of the moment secures into the tapered tool head via a magnetic connection. A waterproof gasket near the top end of the bit sleeve keeps moisture out.

The Warrick driver is certainly limited in scope compared to more "multi" multitools, but its clean, ultraportable design and everyday usefulness should earn it a place in one's pocket, even if it's riding with a larger, more loaded multitool in the other pocket. It launched this week for a price of $85.

Source: The James Brand

