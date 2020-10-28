Elegant Cache River multitool stores spare bits in its body

There’s no shortage of multitools on the market these days, but not all strike the same elegant tone of The James Brand’s offerings. The latest from the Portland-based toolmaker is a basic but stylish bit driver, which neatly stows its extra bits away in its cylindrical body.

The James Brand's new Cache River tool is shaped like an oversized pen, with a magnetic bit holder found where the nib would be. Included with the tool are Phillips #2, Torx T6 & Wiha Slotted 4.5 bits, with the two that aren’t being used able to be packed inside the anodized aluminum body, which screws open for easy access.

The Cache River tool screws apart for easy access to spare bits The James Brand

With a weight of just 1.2 oz (36 g), length of 3.9 in (9.9 cm) and diameter of 0.53 in (1.4 cm), the Cache River is designed to be easily slipped into a pocket when not in use. A lanyard attachment point at its base opens up other options, however, enabling it to also be hooked up to a keyring or belt loop.

The James Brand’s Cache River tool is available now, and is priced at US$60.

Source: The James Brand