Small but mighty multitool is made to bunk on belts
As is the case with cameras, the best multitool is the one you have on you. Following that line of thinking, the K-Smart X might just be one of the best, as it's designed to clip unobtrusively right onto your belt.
Despite the X in its name, the K-Smart X is actually a 5th-generation multi-tool. The original model debuted back in 2022.
It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign where it's described as a belt buckle, but that's misleading. The titanium device actually slides onto the user's belt – or their pocket, or backpack strap, or whatever else, via an integrated back clip.
So, what can ya do with the thing?
Well, its tools include a combined pry bar/box cutter/nail puller; glass-breaking stud; bottle opener; quarter- and sixth-inch bit driver holes; metric/imperial ruler; slot for an optional luminous vial of tritium; and a 360-degree rotatable keyring that can be released with the press of a button.
The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 30.7 grams, and it measures 102 mm long (4.02 in).
As compared to the original model, the X reportedly has a more streamlined body, smoother operating action, longer reach, its bit driver is designed for one-handed use, it now has a textured side grip, plus its back clip no longer has a spring (which sounds like a detractor, but it's intended to reduce wear and tear).
The K-Smart X is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$55 will get you one – assuming it reaches production. The planned retail price is $79.
Source: Kickstarter
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