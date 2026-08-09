Tiny multitool disc spins between functions

Multitools continue to evolve in all shapes and form, but we suppose it'd be more accurate to say this latest one revolves. We wouldn't call the all-new Geo multitool from Invento Design "revolutionary" in the sense of changing the market forever, but it does blend physical revolution into the multitool formula, delivering what could be a quicker, more intuitive way of switching from one tool to the next.

We partially agree with Invento's assertion that traditional multitools can make specific tools more difficult to access than necessary. We wouldn't go so far as to call it "frustrating," as Geo does, but sometimes individual implements are stiff to unfold and nail nicks can be small and insufficient for providing enough grip.

Leatherman has addressed this issue with much of its modern multitool lineup, but designs like its original PST (and PST-honoring Bond), Rebar and Super Tool store the fold-out implements inside the split handle, meaning you have to deploy the full plier set, unfold the implement you want, then fold away the pliers into a single handle. That's not the end of the world, by any means, but it is inefficient in comparison to fast one-handed deployment.

The Geo is small and lightweight, easy to add to any EDC setup Geo

Invento believes the solution to this problem – if you even consider it a problem – is to reshape the multitool completely, wagering that stacking flat tools inside a handle simply isn't the best way to package a multitool. Its Geo tool takes on the shape of a ring and relies on a rotational motion to switch between five different functions: a box opener, bottle opener, small blade/scraper, string cutter and a flathead driver.

Simply spin around to the tool you want using the tabs on the outside of the ring. Each individual tool clicks into place and secures via the slide lock. You can easily operate the multitool with one hand.

Each tool stops with a small click, and the sliding lock secures it in place Geo

We like the form factor, but it does limit the number of tools and overall utility of the Geo, rendering it more of a secondary multitool. We also remain unsold on the brand's choice of tools. There are three different cutting tools and just one driver. While we could see one or two blade tools, we'd rather have multiple driver sizes, maybe a wrench or Allen key or two, and ideally something different that we don't get in every other multitool. As is, we can't imagine relying on this as our only multitool and aren't sure it adds anything we don't already have on most every other larger multitool.

And don't even get me started on the bottle opener. I have one on my cooler (and portable fridge), one on my keychain, one on the rack over my pickup bed, one on the vacuum-insulated mug I use while camping, and one on basically every multitool I've ever owned. Why would I want 20% of my newest tool dedicated to yet another?!

Plus, so many beers have joined sodas in carrying in cans these days, I rarely need one of all those bottle openers I already have.

In the age of overnight and two-day shipping and drone delivery, the Geo's box opener is sure to see some serious use Geo

The 2.1-in-diameter (53-mm) Geo tool doubles as a pocket fidget so could prove a split-purpose pocketable. And it's flat and small enough not to take up much room, leaving plenty of pocket space for other tools and/or daily carry essentials. It also includes a belt clip for outside carry.

Invento has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Geo and is offering it at launch special pledge levels starting at US$49. As is often the case with alternative multitools, it's gotten off to a hot start, quintupling its $3K goal with more than three weeks left to go. Deliveries will begin in January 2027 if all goes to plan.

Source: Invento Design

