© 2022 New Atlas
Around The Home

Titanium multi-tool adds extra functionality to the humble keychain

By Ben Coxworth
July 11, 2022
Titanium multi-tool adds extra functionality to the humble keychain
The K-Smart keychain multi-tool is presently on Kickstarter
The K-Smart keychain multi-tool is presently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
The K-Smart can be worn on a belt, pocket
1/3
The K-Smart can be worn on a belt, pocket or backpack
The K-Smart keychain multi-tool is presently on Kickstarter
2/3
The K-Smart keychain multi-tool is presently on Kickstarter
The K-Smart weighs 29.5 g (1 oz), and measures 76 mm (2.98 in) in length
3/3
The K-Smart weighs 29.5 g (1 oz), and measures 76 mm (2.98 in) in length
View gallery - 3 images

Multi-tools definitely are useful, but not everyone likes jamming the things down into a pocket. That's not a problem with the titanium-bodied K-Smart, since it doubles as a clip-on chainring which can be quickly removed as needed.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the K-Smart is made of Grade 5 titanium (the most widely used titanium alloy), it weighs 29.5 g (1 oz), and measures 76 mm (2.98 in) in length. It incorporates a lever-activated "flexible cam spring clip," which keeps it fastened to a belt, pocket or backpack when not in use.

First and foremost, the K-Smart can indeed hold keys on its integrated ring. Utilizing 3/16-inch and 1/4-inch hexagonal holes, however, it can also be used to drive screwdriver bits or hex-headed bolts – no bits are included in the basic package, although a set of 10 is available as an optional extra.

The K-Smart can be worn on a belt, pocket
The K-Smart can be worn on a belt, pocket or backpack

Some of its other features include a bottle opener, a ruler, and a wedge-shaped part on one end that can serve as a pry bar, nail/staple puller, box opener, glass breaker, or a striker for starting fires (if used with a third-party tungsten carbide rod). The designers additionally state that the K-Smart can be utilized in a carabiner-like fashion to hang loads weighing up to 300 lb (136 kg).

Finally, if users want some help finding the device in the dark, they can buy a glowing vial of tritium and stick it into a slot designed for that very purpose. And yes, tritium is radioactive, so no, you probably wouldn't want to buy a vial.

Should you be interested in buying a K-Smart, though, a pledge of US$45 will get you one – assuming it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $59.

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Around The HomeMultitoolsTitaniumKickstarterKeychains
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!