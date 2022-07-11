Titanium multi-tool adds extra functionality to the humble keychain

Multi-tools definitely are useful, but not everyone likes jamming the things down into a pocket. That's not a problem with the titanium-bodied K-Smart, since it doubles as a clip-on chainring which can be quickly removed as needed.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the K-Smart is made of Grade 5 titanium (the most widely used titanium alloy), it weighs 29.5 g (1 oz), and measures 76 mm (2.98 in) in length. It incorporates a lever-activated "flexible cam spring clip," which keeps it fastened to a belt, pocket or backpack when not in use.

First and foremost, the K-Smart can indeed hold keys on its integrated ring. Utilizing 3/16-inch and 1/4-inch hexagonal holes, however, it can also be used to drive screwdriver bits or hex-headed bolts – no bits are included in the basic package, although a set of 10 is available as an optional extra.

The K-Smart can be worn on a belt, pocket or backpack Ideaspark

Some of its other features include a bottle opener, a ruler, and a wedge-shaped part on one end that can serve as a pry bar, nail/staple puller, box opener, glass breaker, or a striker for starting fires (if used with a third-party tungsten carbide rod). The designers additionally state that the K-Smart can be utilized in a carabiner-like fashion to hang loads weighing up to 300 lb (136 kg).

Finally, if users want some help finding the device in the dark, they can buy a glowing vial of tritium and stick it into a slot designed for that very purpose. And yes, tritium is radioactive, so no, you probably wouldn't want to buy a vial.

Should you be interested in buying a K-Smart, though, a pledge of US$45 will get you one – assuming it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $59.

Source: Kickstarter

