Multifunctional compass is also a mirror, magnifier and tinder-maker

If you're going to be carrying a compass anyway while out in the wilderness, why not carry one that performs multiple functions? That's the idea behind the Loki-Nav compass, which also packs a mirror, magnifying glass, and tinder-making wood file.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Loki-Nav is manufactured by Hong Kong startup EckDesign. The company previously brought us the carabiner-type Multi-Kit multitool. And whereas that product was offered in titanium only, the Loki-Nav is available in a choice of titanium or aluminum construction.

First and foremost, the device does indeed feature an oil-filled compass. In fact, it comes with three interchangeable compass modules, each with a different face style.

They can be pushed out of the Loki-Nav simply by inserting a toothpick through a hole in the underside of the tool's compass housing. All of them are IPX8 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for half an hour.

Nested overtop of the compass is a 12x magnifying glass. It folds out and swivels in any direction, and can be utilized for tasks like examining small items, reading fine print, or even starting campfires via focused sunlight.

For the latter application, the Loki-Nav can simply be left propped up beside the kindling with the magnifying glass set to the optimum sunlight-focusing angle. In other words, you don't (necessarily) have to sit there holding it yourself until the fire starts.

The compass and the magnifying glass are both protected by a hinged cap … which is more than just a cap. On its exterior surface is a file that EckDesign claims can be used for grinding bits of wood down into campfire tinder. And on its inside surface is a mirror for signaling rescuers or checking your own outdoorsy face.

The Loki-Nav is claimed to tip the scales at 48 grams in titanium, or 30 grams in aluminum. It's being offered in color choices of green, blue, black, or stonewashed titanium.

Assuming the Kickstarter campaign is successful, a pledge of US$59 will get you the titanium model, with $39 getting you the aluminum version. The planned retail prices are $89 and $69, respectively.

The Loki-Nav's functions are demonstrated in the video below.

