Tiny titanium multitool takes the "everyday carry" thing seriously

While most multitools are touted as being EDC (everyday carry), many are big and bulky enough that they're not likely to actually be carried on one's person every day. The Multi-Kit isn't like that, as it packs an impressive array of features into a relatively tiny package.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Multi-Kit is made by Hong Kong outdoor gear company EckDesign.

Like virtually every other crowdfunded multitool presently in existence, it's made mainly of CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium. With all of its various bits and pieces folded in, the whole thing measures just 65 mm long by 31 mm wide (2.6 x 1.2 in). It's claimed to tip the scales at 29.8 g (1.05 oz).

As is the case with many of its competitors, the Multi-Kit takes the form of a carabiner that can be used to hang up gear such as backpacks, or even to hang from gear such as backpacks.

Instead of the usual gate that folds out to one side, this particular carabiner utilizes a pushbutton-activated spring-loaded lock pin that moves straight up and down. According to the designers, this setup reduces the chances of it opening accidentally.

An overview of the Multi-Kit's features EckDesign

At the top of the Multi-Kit are three fold-out steel tools: a knife blade, a magnetic bit holder, and a thin flathead screwdriver. The latter actually counts as two tools, as it has a file along one side.

Moving down the non-carabiner-gate side of the Multi-Kit, we find a bottle opener, two sizes of hex wrench holes, a glow-in-the-dark tritium vial slot (the vial itself is extra), a thick flathead screwdriver built into one corner, and a magnetic screwdriver bit storage slot. That slot is capable of holding one of three included bits: a Phillips, a flathead and a Torx.

On the bottom of the Multi-Kit is a tungsten steel stud, designed for smashing automobile windows in the event of an accident. The package is completed with a lanyard hole located in the corner beneath the gate.

Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$59 will get you a Multi-Kit of your own. The planned retail price is $79.

Its features are demonstrated in the following video.

Multi-Kit: Your Titanium Pocket-Sized Toolbox

Source: Kickstarter

