Proficient plier multitool packs 22 functions into a pocketable package

Multitools with 10 or so functions are all very well and good, but why stop there if you can go all the way up to 22? That's exactly what XTrailor's P22 offers, including pliers, multiple blades, plus even a whistle and a firestarter.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the clearly Leatherman-inspired P22 features an aluminum alloy body and hardened stainless steel tools. It measures 111 x 40 x 20 mm (4.37 x 1.57 x 0.78 in) when folded down, and is claimed to tip the scales at 169 g (5.96 oz).

The P22's most prominent feature is its pliers, which include a built-in wire cutter. There's a separate wire stripper tool, which also incorporates a can opener. Another tool combines a Phillips and flathead screwdriver (via a flippable bit), a tungsten steel automotive glass-breaking stud, a nail puller, a rope cutter, plus 5- and 7-mm hex wrench holes.

Other tool combos include a small flathead screwdriver/bottle opener, a ruler/file, and a small blade/awl. Finally, there's a larger 20-mm (0.8-in) cutting blade, a saw blade, a pair of scissors and of course … the removable whistle and sparking firestarter.

A belt clip holds the whole rig in place, while a safety lock mechanism keeps all of the tools from accidentally folding down on the user's fingers.

Assuming the P22 reaches production, a pledge of US$79 will get you one in your choice of silver or black. The planned retail price is $119.

