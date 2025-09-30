© 2025 New Atlas
Knives and Multitools

Proficient plier multitool packs 22 functions into a pocketable package

By Ben Coxworth
September 30, 2025
Proficient plier multitool packs 22 functions into a pocketable package
The XTrailor P22 with its pliers folded in and its rather nasty-looking saw blade at work
The XTrailor P22 with its pliers folded in and its rather nasty-looking saw blade at work
View 3 Images
The XTrailor P22 with its pliers folded in and its rather nasty-looking saw blade at work
1/3
The XTrailor P22 with its pliers folded in and its rather nasty-looking saw blade at work
The P22 also features a Phillips screwdriver
2/3
The P22 also features a Phillips screwdriver
A diagram of the P22's various features
3/3
A diagram of the P22's various features
View gallery - 3 images

Multitools with 10 or so functions are all very well and good, but why stop there if you can go all the way up to 22? That's exactly what XTrailor's P22 offers, including pliers, multiple blades, plus even a whistle and a firestarter.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the clearly Leatherman-inspired P22 features an aluminum alloy body and hardened stainless steel tools. It measures 111 x 40 x 20 mm (4.37 x 1.57 x 0.78 in) when folded down, and is claimed to tip the scales at 169 g (5.96 oz).

The P22's most prominent feature is its pliers, which include a built-in wire cutter. There's a separate wire stripper tool, which also incorporates a can opener. Another tool combines a Phillips and flathead screwdriver (via a flippable bit), a tungsten steel automotive glass-breaking stud, a nail puller, a rope cutter, plus 5- and 7-mm hex wrench holes.

A diagram of the P22's various features
A diagram of the P22's various features

Other tool combos include a small flathead screwdriver/bottle opener, a ruler/file, and a small blade/awl. Finally, there's a larger 20-mm (0.8-in) cutting blade, a saw blade, a pair of scissors and of course … the removable whistle and sparking firestarter.

A belt clip holds the whole rig in place, while a safety lock mechanism keeps all of the tools from accidentally folding down on the user's fingers.

Assuming the P22 reaches production, a pledge of US$79 will get you one in your choice of silver or black. The planned retail price is $119.

X Trailor P22 - 22-in-1 EDC Multi-Tool for Every Adventure

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Knives and MultitoolsMultitoolsKnifeEDCKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!