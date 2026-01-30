This bracelet turns your wrist into a multi-functional EDC toolkit

Many everyday carry mini-toolkits have caught my eye lately, but this one stands out for the way it combines form and function. The TiLink is a stylish bracelet that doubles as a 24-in-1 multifunctional toolkit. Picture what you might need to tackle everyday problems, like a jammed zipper and a loose screw, and this bracelet probably has the mini-tool you need to complete the task.

The TiLink, by Woods Design, is made up of 24 modular tools connected together to form a bracelet. It's built using Gr5 titanium, a lightweight yet high-strength and corrosion-resistant metal – the perfect combination for a toolkit worn on your hand. Rather than carrying a heavy toolbox, you’ll have crucial everyday tools right on your wrist.

These include a bottle opener, whistle, magnifier, compass, spoke wrench, and a hex wrench for tightening loose bolts. The bottle opener comes in handy for when you need a cold one at the picnic or yard party. If you're wandering into the wild and start to feel a chill, there's a sparky fire starter embedded in the bracelet as well.

An eternal pen is included to jot down notes without having to worry about running out of ink, skip a few links and you've got a hex driver with extension bar and bit holders, there are three flat-head screwdrivers too, as well as a wire diameter measurement tool. Heck you can even keep your nails in perfect shape using the integrated file. Slot a couple of tritium tubes into the mix and you can go glow-in-the-dark bracelet spotting.

Every tool in the TiLink is either part of one of the links or attached to the bracelet in grooves or bolt holes, so you won’t have to rummage through a toolbox to find what you need. Woods Design has good news for Apple Watch users, too – smartwatch connectors allow the multi-tool bracelet to pull double duty as a watchband. And links can be removed by unscrewing connector bolts for a better fit, though you'll have to choose your sacrifices carefully so you don't leave something vital in the kitchen drawer.

The TiLink is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, where it's already surpassed its rather modest fundraising goal. The titanium multi-tool bracelet is expected to retail for US$259, but is currently discounted to $169 if you're quick. Woods Design is also offering an aluminum version as part of this campaign, which is still lightweight and durable but just not as sturdy as the titanium bracelet. You won't have to part with as much though, as it's currently up for grabs for $89 (and is expected to cost $139).

All crowdfunded projects carry risks, so keep that in mind when deciding whether to back this Kickstarter campaign. Woods Design has a solid track record with two prior products shipped on Kickstarter (plus one canceled campaign), and the current crowdfunding page details how and when the TiLink will be manufactured, while the creator appears to be very responsive to backer queries. According to the estimated schedule, production is expected to begin in March of this year, with shipping set to follow from May 2026.

