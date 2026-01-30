© 2026 New Atlas
Built-tough titanium carabiner hides 5 handy tools – and a keyring

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
January 30, 2026
You can't see them, but this cleverly designed carabiner holds a screwdriver, window breaker, folding knife and more
I love carabiners for keeping keys and other essential items together so I don't misplace them. A new one I've spotted from upstart EDC brand Mr. Gadget goes several steps further and cleverly slots a bunch of useful tools in its titanium frame.

The Edrin features a futuristic functional design with plenty of intricate detailing across the body – including six slots for luminous vials that make it easy to spot the carabiner in the dark.

It's CNC machined from strong, corrosion-resistant Grade 5 titanium, and has a carbon fiber panel inlaid into one side for added grip. It measures 3.3 in (83.5 mm) in length and 0.53 in (13.5 mm) in thickness, similar to a car key fob.

Edrin | Titanium Carabiner-First Knife for Everyday Carry

The primary tool on here is a folding hardened-D2-steel knife that can whittle wood, slice through packages, and cut fabrics. This is a non-removable blade meant to withstand rough use, and its locking mechanism keeps the knife in place while you work. It's also designed to securely remain closed when not in use.

While it doesn't look it, the Edrin is also a screwdriver. It's got a 4-mm bit socket, and has a magnetic storage slot to hold onto any one bit that you find yourself reaching for frequently. Whether you're tightening your glasses, repairing gadgets, or assembling furniture, this is up to the task.

The titanium frame integrates a bottle opener and nail puller into an angled corner. It's also got a ceramic tip for breaking windows and glass in an emergency.

And while the carabiner's large clip can of course hook on to pockets, belt loops, and backpack straps, you might not want to crowd it with keys and other small items while on the go. The D-ring at the other end can attach to these quickly and securely. It can also hold on to another bag to free up your hands as shown below.

Mr. Gadget is currently crowdfunding the Edrin on Kickstarter, where it's discounted from its US$109 expected retail price down to $69, inclusive of shipping anywhere in the world. You can optionally add on a special black finish, a set of six luminous vials or self-illuminating tritium vials, and a pack of 20 screwdriver bits that can each slot into the carabiner.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship globally in June 2026.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

