Built-tough titanium carabiner hides 5 handy tools – and a keyring

I love carabiners for keeping keys and other essential items together so I don't misplace them. A new one I've spotted from upstart EDC brand Mr. Gadget goes several steps further and cleverly slots a bunch of useful tools in its titanium frame.

The Edrin features a futuristic functional design with plenty of intricate detailing across the body – including six slots for luminous vials that make it easy to spot the carabiner in the dark.

It's CNC machined from strong, corrosion-resistant Grade 5 titanium, and has a carbon fiber panel inlaid into one side for added grip. It measures 3.3 in (83.5 mm) in length and 0.53 in (13.5 mm) in thickness, similar to a car key fob.

Edrin | Titanium Carabiner-First Knife for Everyday Carry

The primary tool on here is a folding hardened-D2-steel knife that can whittle wood, slice through packages, and cut fabrics. This is a non-removable blade meant to withstand rough use, and its locking mechanism keeps the knife in place while you work. It's also designed to securely remain closed when not in use.

The folding knife includes a D2 hardened steel blade and a locking mechanism to hold it securely in place Mr. Gadget

While it doesn't look it, the Edrin is also a screwdriver. It's got a 4-mm bit socket, and has a magnetic storage slot to hold onto any one bit that you find yourself reaching for frequently. Whether you're tightening your glasses, repairing gadgets, or assembling furniture, this is up to the task.

This carabiner is also a screwdriver that can stash a 4-mm bit Mr. Gadget

The titanium frame integrates a bottle opener and nail puller into an angled corner. It's also got a ceramic tip for breaking windows and glass in an emergency.

This angled exterior corner acts as a nail puller and bottle opener, and there's also a ceramic window breaking tip integrated into it Mr. Gadget

And while the carabiner's large clip can of course hook on to pockets, belt loops, and backpack straps, you might not want to crowd it with keys and other small items while on the go. The D-ring at the other end can attach to these quickly and securely. It can also hold on to another bag to free up your hands as shown below.

The carabiner's D-ring can attach to keychains and even other bags to free up your hands Mr. Gadget

Mr. Gadget is currently crowdfunding the Edrin on Kickstarter, where it's discounted from its US$109 expected retail price down to $69, inclusive of shipping anywhere in the world. You can optionally add on a special black finish, a set of six luminous vials or self-illuminating tritium vials, and a pack of 20 screwdriver bits that can each slot into the carabiner.

The Edrin can be had in handsome sandblasted titanium and black finishes Mr. Gadget

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship globally in June 2026.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.