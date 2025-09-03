© 2025 New Atlas
Flex multitool doubles its modularity with blades galore

By C.C. Weiss
September 02, 2025
Flex multitool doubles its modularity with blades galore
The all-new Roxon Flex Shears multi-tool features a double dose of modularity for unmatched customizability and versatility
The all-new Roxon Flex Shears multi-tool features a double dose of modularity for unmatched customizability and versatility
The scissors serve as the foundation but the Flex Shears do much more
The scissors serve as the foundation but the Flex Shears do much more
Flip the two button locks to open, pull off the handle plate and swap the knives with Roxon's Phantom Interchangeable Blade system
Flip the two button locks to open, pull off the handle plate and swap the knives with Roxon's Phantom Interchangeable Blade system
Roxon's traditional Flex system uses interchangeable implements secured via a hook-like attachment mechanism
Roxon's traditional Flex system uses interchangeable implements secured via a hook-like attachment mechanism
Roxon has designed the Flex Shears scissors to be longer and more powerful than its past multitool scissors
Roxon has designed the Flex Shears scissors to be longer and more powerful than its past multitool scissors
The Roxon Flex Shears include three different multi-implements, plus the scissors and drop-point blade
The Roxon Flex Shears include three different multi-implements, plus the scissors and drop-point blade
The Roxon Flex Shears tool weighs 6.3 oz and measures 4.25 in when closed
The Roxon Flex Shears tool weighs 6.3 oz and measures 4.25 in when closed
Putting the awl/threader to work
Putting the awl/threader to work
The wire cutter features large and small cutters
The wire cutter features large and small cutters
Roxon's Phantom blade architecture
Roxon's Phantom blade architecture
The all-new Roxon Flex Shears multitool
The all-new Roxon Flex Shears multitool
The all-new Roxon Flex Shears multi-tool features a double dose of modularity for true
The all-new Roxon Flex Shears multi-tool features a double dose of modularity for unmatched customizability and versatility
Roxon may not be a household name like Leatherman or Victorinox, but it has been quietly developing some of the market's more innovative multitools for years now, many based around its modular Flex tool system. Following up on the recent debut of its miniaturized Flex tool, Roxon presents what it calls the "most anticipated" multitool innovation in its lineup. Based around a beefed-up set of scissors, the new Flex Shears tool combines Flex modular implements with the Phantom interchangeable blade system, giving users the ultimate choice in what functions and edges they carry every day.

The big blade show that is the Flex Shears starts with the newly updated scissors that serve as the tool's centerpiece. Starting with the scissor blades from its KS2e multitool, Roxon increased blade size to create what it calls its largest, strongest scissors yet. Those scissors are ready to slice and dice paper with ease and gnaw through heavier materials like twine.

The bigger news, though, is that the Flex Shears multitool works with both the Flex system of modular implements and the Phantom Interchangeable Blade system. The tool itself comes standard with both a mounted drop-point blade and a swappable utility razor. Beyond that, buyers can select and purchase from Roxon's greater ecosystem of more than a dozen blade options. These include American Tanto, sheepfoot, serrated and saw blade options, as well as unconventional choices like a comb and can opener/ruler/wrench/seatbelt cutter single-piece multitool.

Roxon's Phantom blade architecture
Roxon's Phantom blade architecture

If you're wondering how the Phantom system is any different from the Flex system, beyond just being limited to blades, well, we were, too. In looking more closely at it, we see the Phantom blades use a different architecture. Unlike the open-ended hook attachment of the Flex system, pictured below, the Phantom system secures with a closed hole that slides over the accompanying nub inside the multitool chassis.

Swapping out the old blade for a new one requires opening the two small slider locks and taking off the single handle panel to access the internal hardware. It's still a quick, simple swap but uses different hardware than the Flex modules for the task.

Roxon's traditional Flex system uses interchangeable implements secured via a hook-like attachment mechanism
Roxon's traditional Flex system uses interchangeable implements secured via a hook-like attachment mechanism

On the Flex implement side, the Flex Shears come loaded with three different flip-out Flex Short multitools: a dual-purpose wire stripper with wood chisel head, a small file/ruler/flathead driver and an awl/threader. The new tool also comes with a bottle/can opener that can be swapped in for one of those other implements. That's a total of 13 different functions if you don't count the pocket clip, which Roxon does to get to 14. We don't.

The implements are designed for one-handed deployment, and each one locks in place for sure, stable performance. The safety lock prevents accidental deployment while the Flex Shears tool is in your pocket or bag.

The all-new Roxon Flex Shears multitool
The all-new Roxon Flex Shears multitool

Beyond the original set of implements, buyers can add additional additional options from the Flex Short series. The idea is that a single multitool can be fine-tuned for various purposes, such as around-the-house carry, camping and mountain biking. The Flex Short series includes just over three dozen additional tool options.

Roxon has launched the Flex Shears for preorder exclusively on its web shop for a price of US$64.99. Additional Flex implements cost $3 to $8 each, while Phantom blades price in between $8 and $12.

Source: Roxon

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

