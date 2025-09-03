Flex multitool doubles its modularity with blades galore

Roxon may not be a household name like Leatherman or Victorinox, but it has been quietly developing some of the market's more innovative multitools for years now, many based around its modular Flex tool system. Following up on the recent debut of its miniaturized Flex tool, Roxon presents what it calls the "most anticipated" multitool innovation in its lineup. Based around a beefed-up set of scissors, the new Flex Shears tool combines Flex modular implements with the Phantom interchangeable blade system, giving users the ultimate choice in what functions and edges they carry every day.

The big blade show that is the Flex Shears starts with the newly updated scissors that serve as the tool's centerpiece. Starting with the scissor blades from its KS2e multitool, Roxon increased blade size to create what it calls its largest, strongest scissors yet. Those scissors are ready to slice and dice paper with ease and gnaw through heavier materials like twine.

The bigger news, though, is that the Flex Shears multitool works with both the Flex system of modular implements and the Phantom Interchangeable Blade system. The tool itself comes standard with both a mounted drop-point blade and a swappable utility razor. Beyond that, buyers can select and purchase from Roxon's greater ecosystem of more than a dozen blade options. These include American Tanto, sheepfoot, serrated and saw blade options, as well as unconventional choices like a comb and can opener/ruler/wrench/seatbelt cutter single-piece multitool.

Roxon's Phantom blade architecture Roxon

If you're wondering how the Phantom system is any different from the Flex system, beyond just being limited to blades, well, we were, too. In looking more closely at it, we see the Phantom blades use a different architecture. Unlike the open-ended hook attachment of the Flex system, pictured below, the Phantom system secures with a closed hole that slides over the accompanying nub inside the multitool chassis.

Swapping out the old blade for a new one requires opening the two small slider locks and taking off the single handle panel to access the internal hardware. It's still a quick, simple swap but uses different hardware than the Flex modules for the task.

Roxon's traditional Flex system uses interchangeable implements secured via a hook-like attachment mechanism Roxon

On the Flex implement side, the Flex Shears come loaded with three different flip-out Flex Short multitools: a dual-purpose wire stripper with wood chisel head, a small file/ruler/flathead driver and an awl/threader. The new tool also comes with a bottle/can opener that can be swapped in for one of those other implements. That's a total of 13 different functions if you don't count the pocket clip, which Roxon does to get to 14. We don't.

The implements are designed for one-handed deployment, and each one locks in place for sure, stable performance. The safety lock prevents accidental deployment while the Flex Shears tool is in your pocket or bag.

The all-new Roxon Flex Shears multitool Roxon

Beyond the original set of implements, buyers can add additional additional options from the Flex Short series. The idea is that a single multitool can be fine-tuned for various purposes, such as around-the-house carry, camping and mountain biking. The Flex Short series includes just over three dozen additional tool options.

Roxon has launched the Flex Shears for preorder exclusively on its web shop for a price of US$64.99. Additional Flex implements cost $3 to $8 each, while Phantom blades price in between $8 and $12.

Source: Roxon