Modular multitool maker goes tiny with ultimate pocketable flex tool

With so many multitools available around the world, you'd think there'd be at least one perfect for your everyday carry (EDC) needs. But that's not always the case, and even the most useful among them is bound to have an implement or few that you'll never use in your life. Why waste valuable pocket space with tools that are useless to you? Modular multitool specialist Roxon lets you spec your own multitool with components of your choosing, ensuring it's the best possible fit for your individual needs. With the all-new Mini Flex Companion, Roxon shrinks that flexibility down to an even smaller, more EDC-friendly size.

Last year, we took a look at Roxon's full-size Flex multitool, a Leatherman-like multiplier with a large ecosystem of modular implements. The Flex launched with a catalog of over 30 available implements, and that figure now stands around 50. Some of the implements offer more than one function of their own, expanding multifunctional utility even more. Unique and task-specific options include a fire-starting flint, a ruler with magnetic grabber, a mini-plier, a small brush and a multi-size bicycle spoke wrench.

The new Mini Flex Companion (front left) can share its "Short" implement set with the slightly larger original Flex Companion (front right) and the full-size Flex multitool (back) Roxon

As its name makes clear, the Mini Flex Companion is a smaller alternative that can work on its own or in conjunction with the original Flex. Consider it more of an EDC tool you can easily throw in your pocket and carry around for all those unexpected tasks that might pop up on a given day, whereas the original Flex is a more purposeful tool you'll want to carry when you're most likely to need it, whether that's while out at the job site or when adventuring in the wild.

Measuring in at just 3.1 inches (7.9 cm) long, the rectangular Mini Flex accommodates up to four individual flip-out implements on its main side. It comes loaded with a knife blade, bottle/can opener, box cutter and short scissors, but owners can swap in other implements to replace that base kit.

Given its smaller size, the Mini Flex Companion is compatible with the "Short" subset of the Flex tool ecosystem, smaller tools that also work with the larger original Flex and Flex Companion tools. Roxon helps you get started by packaging in a file/ruler/flat head screwdriver combo implement that can be traded in for one of the four preloaded tools.

The implements attach and remove via a simple clip system Roxon

Beyond that swappable toolset, the Mini Flex Companion also stores away a removable toothpick and tweezers in the base of its handle and a bit driver with magnetic Phillips #2 bit on the long side opposite the quartet of implements. All in all, it packs some serious functionality into a sleek, rectangular form that's about the size of a classic five-stick pack of gum.

The Mini Flex Companion weighs 2.7 oz (77 g) and includes a pocket clip and lock. It's available now for US$40 and comes backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

Source: Roxon

