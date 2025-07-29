Tiny multitool ruler packs 10 features for construction and DIY projects

There's a new multitool in the works to tackle a range of measurement, drawing, cutting, and positioning tasks, all in a pocket-sized package. If you're an architect, engineer, contractor, woodworker, or DIY enthusiast – or if you have one of those in your life – the Omni-R is worth a look.

This compact multitool packs 10 features in its slim build, and folds down to just 3.2 in (7.8 cm) to fit anywhere in your kit. It also comes in two handsome metal finishes that look like they mean business on the job site.

The Omni-R includes a double folding drawing ruler with aluminum hinges and precision bearings that extends to 12.75 in (32.38 cm). There's a dual scale system featuring 0.1-mm and 1/64-inch interpolation precisely laser etched. A pressure-sensing leveling aid for architectural drawings and woodwork, accurate to 0.3 degrees, is included. You can find a circular gauge/protractor with center-axis error compensation, as well as an 'extended flying pen' system with three modes – a graphite pencil with a non-wearing tip, a #10 extended blade, and a compass drawing tool. It comes with a vernier caliper to measure and mark small objects up to 2.3 in (6 cm). And finally, we have a bubble level with separate tubes for X and Y axes, plus a right angle drawing tool.

OMNI-R/Ultimate Multitool Ruler

On top of that, you've got tritium tubes to help you find your Omni-R in the dark, and the option to have it laser engraved for yourself or a loved one.

The 4-axis CNC machined Omni-R can be had in a black aviation-grade aluminum alloy anodized finish, or a Space Gray colorway made from grade 5 titanium alloy and brass.

It's currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, where both variants are listed below their expected retail prices. The aluminum model, with a MSRP of US$109, is available at $69, and the $129 titanium model is available at $79 at the time of writing.

There are several clever tools built into the Omni-R, including a 2.3-inch Vernier Caliper for measuring small objects Zhenlai Inc

Additional metallic colorways are being added to the lineup as well. The asking price for each package includes global shipping, and the company is aiming to ship orders from October.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and you should know that Zhenlai Inc., the company behind the Omni-R, appears to be new on the crowdfunding scene. It notes that it's been developing this project since December 2024, and has tied up with an establishing logistics partner to ship orders.

The Omni-R comes in two primary versions – grade 5 titanium and brass (left), and anodized black aluminum (right) Zhenlai Inc

See the Omni-R campaign rewards and add-on options on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.