© 2025 New Atlas
Knives & Multitools

Tiny multitool ruler packs 10 features for construction and DIY projects

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 29, 2025
Tiny multitool ruler packs 10 features for construction and DIY projects
The Omni-R looks awfully small, but can fold out into a 12.75-inch ruler
The Omni-R looks awfully small, but can fold out into a 12.75-inch ruler
View 5 Images
The Omni-R looks awfully small, but can fold out into a 12.75-inch ruler
1/5
The Omni-R looks awfully small, but can fold out into a 12.75-inch ruler
The 'extended flying pen' system supports a #10 extended blade (shown here), a graphite pencil, and a compass drawing tool
2/5
The 'extended flying pen' system supports a #10 extended blade (shown here), a graphite pencil, and a compass drawing tool
The Omni-R comes in two primary versions – grade 5 titanium and brass (left), and anodized black aluminum (right)
3/5
The Omni-R comes in two primary versions – grade 5 titanium and brass (left), and anodized black aluminum (right)
There are several clever tools built into the Omni-R, including a 2.3-inch Vernier Caliper for measuring small objects
4/5
There are several clever tools built into the Omni-R, including a 2.3-inch Vernier Caliper for measuring small objects
Zhenlai says its Omni-R is 4-axis CNC machined and features high-quality hinges and precision bearings for durability over years of use
5/5
Zhenlai says its Omni-R is 4-axis CNC machined and features high-quality hinges and precision bearings for durability over years of use
View gallery - 5 images

There's a new multitool in the works to tackle a range of measurement, drawing, cutting, and positioning tasks, all in a pocket-sized package. If you're an architect, engineer, contractor, woodworker, or DIY enthusiast – or if you have one of those in your life – the Omni-R is worth a look.

This compact multitool packs 10 features in its slim build, and folds down to just 3.2 in (7.8 cm) to fit anywhere in your kit. It also comes in two handsome metal finishes that look like they mean business on the job site.

The Omni-R includes a double folding drawing ruler with aluminum hinges and precision bearings that extends to 12.75 in (32.38 cm). There's a dual scale system featuring 0.1-mm and 1/64-inch interpolation precisely laser etched. A pressure-sensing leveling aid for architectural drawings and woodwork, accurate to 0.3 degrees, is included. You can find a circular gauge/protractor with center-axis error compensation, as well as an 'extended flying pen' system with three modes – a graphite pencil with a non-wearing tip, a #10 extended blade, and a compass drawing tool. It comes with a vernier caliper to measure and mark small objects up to 2.3 in (6 cm). And finally, we have a bubble level with separate tubes for X and Y axes, plus a right angle drawing tool.

OMNI-R/Ultimate Multitool Ruler

On top of that, you've got tritium tubes to help you find your Omni-R in the dark, and the option to have it laser engraved for yourself or a loved one.

The 4-axis CNC machined Omni-R can be had in a black aviation-grade aluminum alloy anodized finish, or a Space Gray colorway made from grade 5 titanium alloy and brass.

It's currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, where both variants are listed below their expected retail prices. The aluminum model, with a MSRP of US$109, is available at $69, and the $129 titanium model is available at $79 at the time of writing.

There are several clever tools built into the Omni-R, including a 2.3-inch Vernier Caliper for measuring small objects
There are several clever tools built into the Omni-R, including a 2.3-inch Vernier Caliper for measuring small objects

Additional metallic colorways are being added to the lineup as well. The asking price for each package includes global shipping, and the company is aiming to ship orders from October.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and you should know that Zhenlai Inc., the company behind the Omni-R, appears to be new on the crowdfunding scene. It notes that it's been developing this project since December 2024, and has tied up with an establishing logistics partner to ship orders.

The Omni-R comes in two primary versions – grade 5 titanium and brass (left), and anodized black aluminum (right)
The Omni-R comes in two primary versions – grade 5 titanium and brass (left), and anodized black aluminum (right)

See the Omni-R campaign rewards and add-on options on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Knives & MultitoolsEDCDIYEngineeringConstructionMultitoolsTitaniumKickstarter
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!