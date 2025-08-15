One of last year's best wrenching multitools sprouts a blade and a pen

Successfully Kickstarted last year, Team IF's wrench-sporting OmniPro Tool went on to be declared one of our Best Multitools of 2024. It now has an even more capable successor, in the form of the aptly-named OmniPro 2.0.

Like the original, the 2.0 is made almost entirely of Grade 5 titanium. It's also approximately the same size, coming in at 103 mm tall by 42 mm wide by 11 mm thick (4 by 1.65 by 0.43 in). Tipping the scales at a claimed 141 g (5 oz), it's just slightly heavier than the 127.5-g (4.5-oz) original.

One of the most prominent returning features is the adjustable wrench, although it can now open wider – 18 mm as opposed to 12 mm (0.7 vs 0.47 in) – plus its adjustment knob is larger and easier to operate. The wrench doubles as a metric/imperial caliper measure, and triples as a bottle opener.

The adjustable wrench doubles as a caliper measure Team IF

On one side of the adjustable wrench are two hex wrench holes, for driving 1/4- and 1/6-inch bits. There's also a reversible ratcheting 1/4-inch bit driver at the non-wrench end of the tool. Up to four such bits can be stored in a handgun-clip-like compartment, which magnetically snaps on and off of the side of the 2.0. A new latching mechanism is said to keep it more securely in place.

Other returning features include a glass-breaking stud for use in automotive emergencies – although that stud is now ceramic instead of tungsten steel – along with slots for inserting optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium – although there are now five such slots instead of three.

The blade folds out from the bit storage compartment Team IF

One of the handy new features is a replaceable #11 surgical steel cutting blade, which folds out from the outside edge of the bit storage compartment. There's also now a graphite-tipped "everlasting pencil" (aka an eternal pen), which is magnetically retained in a slot in the side of the main multitool when not in use.

Assuming the OmniPro 2.0 reaches production, a pledge of US$99 will get you one – the planned retail price is $139. Its features are demonstrated in the following video.

OmniPro 2.0 — The Titanium Wrench That Does It All

Source: Kickstarter

