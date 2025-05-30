Geekey 2.0 multitool wraps over 15 functions around a Bic lighter

In the crowded world of multitool design, it's hard to stand out. Carve Design has managed to do just that by releasing a new version of its Geekey, this time turning the multitool into an affordable lighter case that's rich in functionality.

Originally released in 2018, the Geekey multitool packed over 13 different functions into a key-shaped design that was TSA compliant and extremely affordable, clocking in at just under US$23. That design was a huge crowdfunding hit and has gone on to garner over 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Now, Geekey designer Brad Sliger is back, this time taking his multi-tool mastery into a form factor we haven't come across before – and believe us, we cover a lot of multitools here at New Atlas. The Geekey 2.0 is at its heart a lighter case that can hold the ubiquitous J5 mini Bic lighter. That means that its fire-producing capability is pretty much endless; you simply swap out the lighter when it runs out of fuel and you're good to flame on.

And while the lighter-case multitool is a unique combo, it's by no means the only trick the Geekey 2.0 has up its stainless-steel sleeve.

For starters, the tiny tool has another feature we rarely see in multi-tools. When you blow in one side of the case after slipping out the lighter, you get an emergency whistle. The pitch of the whistle can be changed by covering a hole on the top and, says the Indiegogo campaign for the tool, you can get a "kazoo" effect by partially inserting the lighter and sliding it back and forth.

The whistle is one of the Geekey 2.0's more novel features Carve Design

Beyond that, the Geekey 2.0 has a scoring tip for opening packages; a multi-bit screwdriver that works on slotted- and phillips-head screws; a place to insert a variety of your own driving bits; a range of bolt wrenches; a wire stripper; file; bike spoke key; lid opener; ruler; wire bender; can opener; bottle opener; staple remover; and more.

The bottle-opener might be one of the most-used multi-tool functions of all Carve Design

According to Sliger, one of the trickier parts of designing the tool was making sure that the lighter could slide in and remain secure, but still be easily removable. The solution was to embed two small ribs inside the case that make the fit snug, but not too tight to remove the lighter.

After a lot of prototyping, the final Geekey 2.0 measures a comfortable 61 mm in length, 24 mm in width and 16 mm in thickness (2.4 0.9 x 0.6 in). It's currently available at the surprisingly low pledge level of $22, which represents a 51% discount off the eventual retail price. When those are sold out, pledges step up, but will remain at $28 until the campaign is over about a month from now.

The campaign has already exceeded its initial ask of $5,000 thanks to the enthusiastic support of over 100 backers.

The Geekey 2.0's wire-stripper in action Carve Design

All crowdfunders carry an element of risk, but with Sliger's track record of delivering a lot of satisfaction to his clients with the original Geekey, you're probably pretty safe jumping on this one. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from October.

Source: Indiegogo