MetMo introduces smaller Pocket version of its retro-cool Driver tool

It was just last year that we told you about the MetMo Driver, which was a modern take on the classic ratchet screwdriver. Well, its makers are now offering a smaller version designed more for everyday tasks, and it's appropriately named the MetMo Pocket Driver.

Like its larger predecessor, the British-made Pocket was inspired by the 1950s German-made Weltrekord ratchet screwdriver, which was itself based on a design that was first patented in 1891.

And also like its bigger brother, the Pocket is as much a showpiece and a fidget toy as it is a practical tool. Its ratcheting hardened chuck, for example, is claimed to produce a "huuuuuuugely satisfying" click as it rotates. There's also a snappy bolt-action lever for switching between forward and reverse.

The Pocket's chuck can be more finely adjusted than that of the original model, plus its handle has been redesigned for increased functionality MetMo

Whereas the original Driver was designed for fairly heavy-duty use, the Pocket is intended to be utilized more for around-the-home tasks such as assembling Ikea furniture and torquing bolts on bikes. It accepts hex wrench bits along with screwdriver bits, and has a quick-release handle that can either be folded straight down, screwdriver-style; folded off diagonally for accessing tight spaces; or folded 90 degrees like the handle of a T driver.

The base version of the Pocket is made of hard-anodized 2024 aerospace-grade aluminum, with a stainless steel chuck that has a magnetic socket. Buyers can upgrade to a stainless steel handle, or even all the way up to a completely stainless steel body. In all versions, two bits can be stored in the cap, along with the one in the chuck.

The Pocket delivers 17 Nm (3.8 lb ft) of torque MetMo

The whole thing measures 103 mm long by 27 mm wide (4 by 1.06 in) and reportedly tips the scales at 109 g (base version), 149 g (base with steel handle) or 230 g (all-steel).

Should you be interested, the MetMo Pocket Driver is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Pledges run from £89 (about US$111) for the base model, up to £149 ($186) for the all-steel version – the retail prices will be 10% higher.

You can see the device in huuuuuuugely satisfying action, in the video below.

MetMo Pocket Driver

Source: Kickstarter

