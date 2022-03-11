MetMo Driver gives a classic ratchet screwdriver a modern twist

Based on a design that was first patented in 1891, the German-made Weltrekord was a 1950's ratchet screwdriver that has since become a collector's item. British tool manufacturer MetMo has now reimagined it, using today's materials and production techniques.

The device, known as the MetMo Driver, is currently on Kickstarter. Two years ago, MetMo used the platform to successfully crowfund another retro-modernized product, the MetMo Grip.

The Driver features a machined hard-anodized aluminum body, a stainless steel chuck and fold-down torque lever, plus various brass components. It weighs 320 g (11.25 oz), delivers a whopping 76 Nm (56 lb-ft) of torque, and its magnetic socket accepts all third-party quarter-inch (6.3 mm) bits.

The MetMo Driver delivers up to 76 Nm (56 lb-ft) of torque MetMo

Along with apparently being quite adept at driving screws and bolts in and out, the tool's exposed ratchet mechanism makes a very satisfying clicking/snicking sound and pumping motion as it's pulled back for another twist. In fact, MetMo suggests that the Driver could double as a fidget toy.

And yes, it can be set to ratchet in either forward or reverse, plus it can be locked, allowing it to be used as a regular screwdriver.

The MetMo Driver is being offered in black- and clear-anodized models, either of which is available for a pledge of £99 (about US$129). Assuming it reaches production, the tool should ship in November.

It can be seen and heard in action, in the video below.

MetMo Driver

Sources: Kickstarter, MetMo

