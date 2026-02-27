Two small-but-unique knives vie for enthusiasts' attention on Kickstarter

There seems to be an unspoken competition in the everyday-carry (EDC) world right now: who can create the most unique compact knife? Two projects currently on Kickstarter are battling for the attention of EDC enthusiasts.

Linkfin by Actmax

LINKFIN: A Compact Sliding-Link Knife for Everyday Use

The Linkfin is designed by Hong Kong-based company Actmax and weighs just 26.8 grams (0.95 oz). It features a sliding linkage mechanism, although due to its small size it can’t be deployed one-handed. When folded, the Linkfin measures 56.7 mm (2.23 in), and when fully extended, it reaches 95.4 mm (3.75 in).

Given its dimensions, it obviously can’t entirely replace a full-size knife, but it’s still good for all those light-duty tasks around the house when you find yourself thinking, “I wish I had something sharp right now!” It works well for opening packages, cutting cardboard or paper, trimming rope, sharpening pencils, and slicing small items.

The Linkfin's blade is made from D2 steel Actmax

The blade is secured with a ball detent mechanism to prevent accidental opening or closing. The creators promise that it stays sharp for a long time and can be easily resharpened when needed, though the blade cannot be removed or replaced.

The body is made of titanium, while the blade is crafted from D2 steel – a material known for its resistance to wear and corrosion, though not to the same degree as true stainless steel. Optional glow-in-the-dark tritium tubes can be added to the sides of the knife for an extra fee.

The Linkfin, retracted and ready for stowage Actmax

The knife comes in two finishes: black and sandblasted titanium. Assuming its Kickstarter is successful, early backers can secure one for a pledge of US$69, with a planned retail price of $113. Shipping is scheduled for June 2026.

Coin by Tiniest Gear

COiN: Cutter That’s As Small As a Quarter

If the Linkfin is still not small enough, there's another Kickstarter project that pushes limits even further. The Coin is an ultra-compact knife designed by a small engineering team from Birmingham, UK. It’s roughly the size of a 25-cent coin – about 25 mm (1 in) in diameter, and it’s honestly hard to imagine a functional knife getting much smaller than this.

There was a similar attempt a few years ago: a slightly larger, button-activated locking coin knife made up of 24 parts. The Coin, by contrast, consists of just two parts and uses a non-locking mechanism, with safety ensured by a built-in dimple clicker system. A small ball bearing creates tension when the blade is fully opened or fully closed, preventing it from moving unintentionally and making it safe to carry in a pocket.

The Damascus steel blade goes to work Tiniest Gear

The base model is made entirely from stainless steel, including both the body and the blade. Backers can upgrade to a titanium body paired with a Damascus steel blade for a more premium finish. Despite its compact size, the Coin also has a keychain hole and even includes a bonus feature: it can serve as a bottle opener.

The creators note that, tiny or not, the knife still falls under airline restrictions and cannot be taken onboard in carry-on luggage.

It’s not entirely clear how sharpening will be handled over time, or how easy blade replacement will be. That said, given the limited uses of such a tiny knife, it’s probably going to take a very long time before the blade becomes noticeably dull.

The Coin in bottle-opening action Tiniest Gear

Early backers can get the base stainless steel model for £24 (about $32), with the titanium model going for £39 ($53) – again, that's assuming the Kickstarter campaign works out. Multi-packs of two, three, five, and even 10 knives are also available – which might be a smart idea, because something this tiny will inevitably get misplaced sooner or later. Shipping is planned for August.

