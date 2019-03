For one, it's the largest dinosaur skeleton of any type ever found in Canada, plus it's the longest-lived T rex on record. Based on growth patterns found within its bones, Scotty is estimated to have lived 30 years. That's a long time, for a Tyrannosaurus. Its life was evidently a hard one, though, as it suffered from broken ribs, a jaw infection, and possibly even a bite from a fellow T rex on its tail.