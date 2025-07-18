Boxy e-quad wants to be your family taxi, pickup truck or daily driver

We've featured a number of cargo ebikes that are pitched as potential car alternatives. And we've also covered a bunch of velomobiles over the years. The ZET pedal-assist quadricycle combines the best of both for a family hauler, minivan or personal cruiser.

The idea for the ZET – which stands for Zero Emission Transportation – e-quad appears to have been floating around for a couple of years.

Cargo ebikes can get into a wobble when hefting lots of gear, and though velomobile benefit from more than two wheels, they can be low riders and difficult to spot in traffic. Adding a four-wheeled, high-riding pedal-assist flavor to the e-mobility mix, this last-mile option provides a large windshield and overhead canopy for rider and passenger as they zip through the city on street or bike lane.

The ZET platform can be configured for family hauling ZETmobil

Wet and wind can still get in through the open sides, but there is an option to protect precious family cargo from the elements with a rear box topped by bench seating enclosed in a transparent rain shield. The ZET can also be had with a pick-up-like rear bay to meet your tool/timber needs, a 670-liter lockable storage box for delivering packages around town, and various passenger seating options.

The rider sits upright in front of extended handlebars, with pedals down below. The hub motor provides pedal-assist to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) in line with European ebike regulations, and there are four battery options – ranging from up to 50 km (31 miles) of per-charge riding to 130 km (80 miles).

Sadly further specifications haven't been shared, but we can see disc braking at each wheel, each rim looks to be a 20-incher and has a fender hovering above the rubber, integrated lighting includes turn signaling, and bar mirrors are bolted on for added safety. Configurations stretch either 225 or 245 cm in length (88.5/96.4 in), are 80 cm wide (31.5 in), and stand 156 or 168 cm tall (61.4/66.1 in).

The company recently announced that pre-production prototypes have recently aced 100,000-km (~62,000 mile) endurance tests, and construction of pre-series ZETs has started. Large-scale production is on the horizon.

Business options include a pedal-powered delivery van with 670-liter cargo box ZETmobil

Model variants have now been added to ZETmobil's webshop, where a deposit of €300 can secure a place in the production queue. Pricing starts at €7,790 (about US$9k) and delivery is estimated for the end of this year. Accessories such as child seats, a family tower and a solar canopy are also optionally available.

"Our cities are facing major mobility challenges: traffic jams, high costs, a lack of parking spaces, and environmental pollution," said the German company. "At the same time, there is a lack of safe, smart alternatives – especially for short journeys. 60% of all journeys to work are under 10 km. Despite this, many people still use their cars. Why? Because there hasn’t been a vehicle class between a bicycle and a car. Until now.

"ZETmobil is bridging the gap: our 4-wheeled e-cargo bikes don’t require a driver’s license, are maneuverable, efficient – and perfect for everyday use in the city."

You can get a taste for what's on offer in the video below.

ZETmobil Lastenrad Modelle

Product page: ZET