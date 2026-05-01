Solar-boosted pedal-electric velomobile is new and improved

Fourteen years ago we first heard about the Elf, a pedal/electric velomobile that could be charged via a rooftop solar panel. Well, there's a new version on the way that'll be cushier, more powerful, and able to seat a second passenger.

Built by Durham, North Carolina-based company Organic Transit, the original Elf was a mostly-enclosed three-wheeler that sported an aluminum frame, single seat, rear cargo compartment, vacuum-formed ABS-composite body, and a polycarbonate windshield.

The original Elf Organic Transit

It had a 750-watt permanent magnet motor powered by an 88.8-volt lithium battery pack. Although drivers could extend the range by choosing to pedal or by adding an additional battery, a single pack would take them about 30 miles (48 km) per charge.

While the battery could be charged in two hours from a standard outlet, the Elf also featured a roof-mounted 60-watt photovoltaic panel. This provided a trickle charge to the battery while the vehicle was parked – provided it was getting a good dose of sunlight.

All told, it had a claimed fuel economy of 1,800 MPGe (0.13 L/100km equivalent).

The Elf 2.0, which replaced the original model Organic Transit

The original Elf was replaced by a 2.0 model, and Organic Transit has now announced the upcoming availability of the Elf 3.0. And just what will be so great about it?

Well, whereas the original only had front suspension, the 3.0 will have front and rear suspension. Additionally, while the 2.0 offers a 100W photovoltaic panel, the 3.0 bumps that figure up to 200W, with an option to go as high as 400W. A battery pack that's almost twice the capacity of the original will also be standard.

And yes, drivers will now be able to take a single passenger along on the ride, in a seat located behind their own.

Regenerative braking helps extend the Elf 3.0's battery range Organic Transit

The vehicle will additionally incorporate a fuselage-frame structure, in which the body panels themselves create rigidity. This reportedly allows for a lighter, more open cabin. Those panels are color-molded, not painted. Plus, the vehicle will now have rearward-opening doors on the sides.

Another new feature is a programmable drivetrain, that will allow the Elf 3.0 to be classified as a Class 1, 2 or 3 mobility device or an NEV (Neighborhood Electric Vehicle) – its top speed will vary accordingly.

In fact, Organic Transit Founder/CEO Rob Cotter tells us that some 3.0's won't even be equipped for pedaling. "This lowers the cost for those with disabilities preventing them from pedaling, or for those that don’t wish to pedal at all," he says.

The vehicle will also incorporate an electronic immobilizer that will keep it from moving when powered off. If it gets stolen anyways, it can be tracked by its owner.

As far as other specs go, the 3.0 will still have a 750W motor; an estimated range of 200 miles (322 km) and a fuel economy of 2,300 MPGe (0.12 L/100km equivalent); a full lighting system; a total weight of 160 lb (73 kg); and a driver/passenger/cargo capacity of 550 lb (249.5 kg). A full charge of the battery should take 2.5 hours.

Organic Transit is currently wrapping up a WeFunder to raise production funds for the first batch of 3.0's, plus it's also taking $50 reservations from prospective buyers. The company is aiming for a base price of US$7,500.

Source: Organic Transit

