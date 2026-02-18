Electric-assist quadcycle might be an actual car replacement

We frequently hear about ebikes that are designed to replace cars, but let's be honest … they're still basically bicycles. The Elecy, however, is a pedal-electric vehicle that's much more car-like than most, offering full weather protection and seating for two plus cargo space.

Currently in functional prototype form, the Elecy was invented by British Formula 1 engineer Tamara Ivancova. It's now being developed via her company, Amara Automotive Ltd.

Tamara Ivancova with her functional prototype Amara Automotive

The four-wheeled, composite-bodied vehicle is made largely of recycled and renewable materials, and utilizes standard bicycle parts wherever possible. It can be legally ridden on the road or in bike lanes, it has a maximum electric-assist speed of 25 km/h (16 mph), and it can reportedly travel up to 80 km (50 miles) per 3-hour charge of its battery.

That battery can be removed for charging. What's more, an extra battery can be added for extending the range.

The Elecy can reportedly be parked anywhere that a bike can be parked Amara Automotive

The vehicle seats one adult in the front and a child in the rear, plus it offers 300 liters of cargo space. It has a lockable hood, and its weatherproof, aerodynamic canopy can be removed, allowing it to be used cabriolet-style. It does also have air vents, plus an optional climate control system is in the works.

Other features include a mid-mount motor (that can be disengaged for fully manual pedaling if desired), GPS tracking, plus an LED lighting system that consists of headlights, tail lights, turn indicators and brake lights. The whole rig measures 2.5 m long by 0.8 m wide by 1.3 m tall (98.4 by 31.5 by 51.2 inches) and reportedly tips the scales at 45 kg (99 lb).

Tamara and her prototype hit the University of Southampton wind tunnel for some testing Amara Automotive

We're told that Ivancova plans on embarking on a world tour with the prototype sometime this year. Testing and certification should take place over the next 12 to 18 months, and the hope is that preorders will commence later in 2026. Pricing and availability will be announced at that time.

In the meantime, you can register your interest via the company website.

"I love cars and transport, and I’ve created Amara Automotive Ltd so we can keep enjoying the vehicles we love but without the impact," says Ivancova. "The Elecy is just the beginning."

Source: Amara Automotive

