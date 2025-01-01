Quadricycle
A quadricycle is a four-wheeled microcar, recognized as a distinct vehicle category in the European Union. These vehicles can be designed to less stringent requirements when compared to regular cars, and they're defined by limitations in terms of top speed, engine power output, and weight.
Toyota's just unveiled a quadricycle concept that I really hope it gets around to building. The compact FT-Me seats two, takes up just half a parking space, and is designed to offer plenty of flexibility in a small package.