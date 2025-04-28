Four-wheeled two-seater pedelec can almost break the urban speed limit

There are times when a car is more of a vehicle than you need, but even a three-wheeled single-seat velomobile is just a little too … little. That's where the pedal-electric Acticycle comes in, with its four wheels, two seats, and top speed of up to 45 km/h (28 mph).

Manufactured by a French mobility company of the same name, the Acticycle quadcycle is being offered in three models. All three feature a riveted aluminum frame, two inline foam-padded bucket seats, a polycarbonate windshield and roof, plus a 170-liter two-section lockable rear trunk.

As the driver pedals, their muscle power is augmented by an electric motor. The base-model Acticycle utilizes a 250-watt Valeo bottom bracket motor which takes the quadcycle up to an electric-assisted top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). The next model in the lineup boosts those figures to 750 watts and 45 km/h (28 mph).

At the top of the pack is a model that forgoes the others' chain-drive drivetrain for a chainless PERS electronic drivetrain, which incorporates two LMX motors that deliver a combined 4,000 watts to the rear wheels. The top speed is still electronically limited to 45 km/h but the torque is boosted to 180 Nm (133 lb ft), allowing the vehicle to climb slopes of up to 20%.

The top-specc'd model comes with a battery-boosting solar panel built into the roof Acticycle

One charge of the removable 48V lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for a range of approximately 70 km (43.5 miles) with the first model, 45 km (28 miles) with the second, and 70 km with the third. An optional second battery can be added to double those figures.

Some of the other features of all three models include a full lighting system, Schwalbe 20 x 2.35-inch puncture-resistant tires, Tektro Augira Twin front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, dual side mirrors, plus front and rear suspension. All three reportedly tip the scales at 100 kg (220.5 lb) and can accommodate a maximum passenger/cargo weight of 300 kg (661 lb).

The windshield and roof provide some protection from the elements Acticycle

If you'd like an Acticycle of your own, be prepared to pay €1,190 (about UDS$1,358) for the 250W model, €1,290 ($1,472) for the 750W, or €1,440 ($1,644) for the 4,000W version. Turnaround time between placing an order and receiving a vehicle is said to be four to six months.

You can see the thing in action, in the video below.

Acticycle - La Liberté en Mouvement

Source: Acticycle

