PERS chainless e-drive makes ebike debut in speed-pedelec concept

Bike chains are messy and noisy, and can fail when pushed to their limits on powerful ebikes. Where some manufacturers replace them with belts, French e-drive innovator Cixi ditches both in favor of an electronic crankset system, and has partnered with Look Cycle to showcase the technology in the Rover 45 concept speed pedelec.

Cixi has dubbed its e-crankset the Pedaling Energy Recovery System, or PERS. Essentially, onboard electronics controlled by custom algorithms set the resistance at the pedal, and the energy is recovered from rider input to move the vehicle forward via the hub motor.

The rider can select different pedal effort levels, and the system automatically adjusts the torque (for more assistance during hill climbs, for example) and power on tap. Regenerative braking is cooked in too, to top up the battery while reducing wear on the brake pads.

Cixi reckons that its PERS tech could rocket a vehicle up 120 km/h (74.5 mph) on pedal power, and has been working on a funky three-wheeler called the Vigoz that's expected to have a battery range of up to 160 km (~100 miles), can lean into corners, and can carry a rider and passenger enclosed within minicar-like bodywork.

The Rover 45 concept developed by Cixi and Look Cycle was recently showcased at the 2023 Prodays expo in Paris Cixi

Another potential application is ebikes, and the company has leveraged the design expertise of Look Cycle to create the Rover 45 concept.

"Joining forces with Look Cycle is giving great momentum to our actions here at Cixi," said Cixi CEO Pierre Francis. "Originally we conceptualized the Vigoz, a light vehicle that allows pedaling up to 120 km/h on any highway. Then, as we met Look, we extended our pedaling technology to bikes, bringing the chainless technology straight away to high standards of haptics in cycling. It is a fantastic synergy."

In development for more than a year, the concept speed pedelec is built around a Look-designed low-step frame with MIK-compatible racks front and back for hauling gear or shopping.

A 700-Wh battery is installed in the V between the downtube and seatpost, with lines that flow towards the rear hub, and the PERS box hangs from the bottom bracket. The speed pedelec is designed to reach a top assisted speed of 45 km/h (28 mph), but range figures have not been given. The rider controls the power level through a companion mobile app, which can also be used to lock the system while parked, share a digital key with friends or to locate the ride.

The PERS technology installed at the bottom crank of the Rover 45 recovers pedal energy to drive the hub motor, without needing a chain or belt Cixi

The Rover 45 was recently on show at Cixi's booth at the 2023 Prodays bike expo at Porte de Versailles in Paris. The partnership hasn't shared any details about potential commercial release, but Cixi is looking to bring its chainless pedaling technology to ebikes, cargo bikes, mountain bikes, covered urban three-wheelers and so on, with the first PERS crankset expected to ship to manufacturers next year.

Source: Cixi