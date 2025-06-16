Tilting electric 4-wheeler zips through traffic like a motorcycle

Back in 2014, French e-mobility company AEMotion set out to "combine the agility of a motorcycle with the safety profile of a four-wheeled vehicle." After much prototyping, its two-person tilting creation is up for pre-order ahead of production next year.

The "microcar" doesn't yet have a dedicated name, but will roll on four wheels sporting tilting technology that allows the vehicle to lean into corners like a motorcycle.

We've seen plenty of examples of this sort of thing over the years – on three-wheelers and four, with weather protection for riders and without, and with motor only and pedal action. This latest creation adopts a motor-only approach for a top speed of 115 km/h (71.5 mph), has a maximum lean angle of 35 degrees and is steered using a handlebar rather than a wheel.

ÆMOTION

The specs reveal a fixed battery that's reckoned good for up to 200 km (24 miles) per charge, plus swappable battery units that come in at 70 km (43.5 miles) each. The driver sits in front of the passenger – motorcycle style – and will need a Permis B car license in France to get on the road. A few hours training may also be required. Both seats features double safety belts.

With a width of just 79 cm (31 in), the vehicle should be able to zip through congested city streets with relative ease, and should also be a fairly easy park – standing upright without a kickstand. Both occupants are shielded from inclement weather by the outer shell and doors with windows – though the lower halves of the doors do leave the driver's legs exposed. The small storage area in back can be expanded by pushing the passenger seat forward.

The AEMotion tilting electric vehicle measures 2.3 x 0.79 x 1.71 meters, and weighs in at 230 kg (including batteries) AEMotion

Following its global debut late last year, AEMotion has been showing off its vehicle on the trade show circuit – most recently at the Viva Technology expo in Paris last week. Folks interested in learning more can contact the company via its pre-order/registrations page. We've no word on expected pricing, or even if it will be available outside of France. First deliveries are penciled in for late 2026, early 2027.

Product page: AEMotion