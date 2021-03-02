Nimbus tilting EV could be the non-motorcycle you've been looking for

Many people like the idea of commuting by motorcycle, but are put off by the thought of being so open to the elements. The three-wheeled, fully-enclosed, tilting Nimbus EV was designed with just such folks in mind.

Perhaps inspired by Toyota's i-Road concept, the Nimbus is currently in functioning prototype form, and is being developed by a Michigan-based startup of the same name. The two-door vehicle seats a driver and passenger – one behind the other – and is made up of a steel/aluminum frame combined with a thermoplastic shell.

In its final commercial form, the Nimbus should weigh 639 to 694 lb (290 to 315 kg), and have a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). It will be offered with the buyer's choice of an 8.1-kWh or 12.4-kWh lithium battery pack, respectively delivering a range of either 78 or 119 miles (126 or 191 km) per charge. Using a household outlet, a 95-percent charge should be possible within either 5.4 or 8.3 hours. Utilizing a Level 3 fast charger, that figure drops to 45 minutes for both battery capacities.

The Nimbus will come with a full lighting package and a windshield wiper Nimbus

With a length of 91 inches (2.3 m) and a width of 32 inches (0.8 m), the vehicle should be nimble like a motorcycle, and legally able to use motorcycle-designated parking spots … although the company does plan on offering Nimbus-only parking zones in certain cities. Additionally, because its two front wheels tilt, it's able to lean into turns like a motorbike – this both improves its handling, and decreases the chances of it tipping over.

Some of the Nimbus' planned safety features include three airbags (one front, two side curtains), automated emergency braking, lane departure warning, ABS and traction control. Among its optional extras are heating, air conditioning, Bluetooth speakers and a touchscreen control center.

The Nimbus company is now accepting refundable deposits, which will be put toward the planned US$6,420 base price. Rental packages are also being offered, starting at $99 a month. Deliveries are expected to take place in mid to late 2022 for the US, Europe and Latin America, with Asian deliveries planned for early 2023.

Source: Nimbus

