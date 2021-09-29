© 2021 New Atlas
Three-wheeled electric German "truck speedster" leans into turns

By Ben Coxworth
September 29, 2021
The Lastkraftflitzer has a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph)
The Lastkraftflitzer has a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph)
The Lastkraftflitzer was on display at the IAA Mobility 2021 show, earlier this month
The Lastkraftflitzer was on display at the IAA Mobility 2021 show, earlier this month
The Lastkraftflitzer has a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph)
The Lastkraftflitzer has a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph)
If equipped with seats in the front, the Lastkraftflitzer can reportedly also be used to transport children
If equipped with seats in the front, the Lastkraftflitzer can reportedly also be used to transport children
Electric cargo trikes are an eco-friendly option for making deliveries in urban environments, but the things can be unstable when turning corners. Tilting trikes offer a solution to that problem, and the Lastkraftflitzer is a particularly intriguing example.

Currently in functioning prototype form, the Lastkraftflitzer was designed by German mobility company ZF Friedrichshafen. The vehicle's name is German for "truck speedster."

It features a 4-kilowatt rear hub motor – there are no pedals – which takes it to an electronically limited top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph). A representative for the company informs us that higher speeds are possible, where permitted.

As is the case with other tilting trikes, the Lastkraftflitzer's two front wheels tilt into corners, keeping the vehicle from tipping over. In a rather clever arrangement, though, its dual LED headlights remain horizontally level throughout the turning process, keeping both of their beams trained flat on the road ahead.

If equipped with seats in the front, the Lastkraftflitzer can reportedly also be used to transport children
If equipped with seats in the front, the Lastkraftflitzer can reportedly also be used to transport children

Stopping power is provided by disc brakes in the front and a motor-integrated brake in the rear. When the vehicle is parked, a parking brake, anti-theft immobilization system and a tilt-lock mechanism are all automatically engaged – these help keep the trike from rolling way or getting stolen, while also keeping it sitting up straight.

There's currently no word on when – or if – the Lastkraftflitzer will enter production. For now, though, you can see it in action beginning at the 05:22 mark in a video on the ZF website.

Source: ZF Friedrichshafen

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

