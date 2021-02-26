Electric-assist cargo trike can haul over 400 lb, leans into corners

Following the launch of the MX3 tilting e-trike in 2019, the Mastretta brothers – the creative team behind the lightweight MXT sportscar – have developed an ebike cargo system using the electric-assist three wheelers as a base, with four load capacities on offer.

The MX3 Cargo System is made up of four members. Each of the reverse-trikes features a tilting system to the front which, as we've seen from the likes of the Tris Bike and the riveted ride from Poland's EV4, allows for bicycle-like maneuverability. That tilting mechanism can be locked too, to give the ride an upright stance for loading and unloading ease. And there's adjustable suspension, and mid-drive or hub motor options as well.

The 40 C setup is 170 cm (67 in) long, rocks a welded steel frame, two 20-inch wheels to the front and a 24-inch wheel at the back, and hydraulic disc braking to the front and mechanical at the back, with the option to upgrade to hydraulic at both ends.

It comes with a 250-W Bafang mid-drive motor producing 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque and offering five levels of pedal assist. A 10-Ah Li-ion battery positioned low for added ride stability is reckoned good for a per charge range of up to 50 km (32 mi), with a 20-Ah battery available as an option for up to 120 km (80 mi).

The Mastretta MX3 Cargo 40 C features a 250-W motor, 10-Ah battery and can haul up to 40 kg Mastretta Bikes

As its name suggests, this model can haul up to 40 kg (88 lb) of cargo. The front cargo rack can accommodate 10 kg (22 lb), the briefcase-style center space can take 5 kg (11 lb) more, and the rear rack can handle up to 20 kg (55 lb) of panniers, boxes and so on.

For personal or business user wanting a little more hauling capacity, the 60 C comes in at the same length as the 40 C, and is offered with the same battery options, but is treated to a 500-W motor, again producing 90 Nm of torque. This one rolls on 20-inch wheels front and back, and can haul 15 kg (33 lb) at the front, 5 kg in the middle, and 40 kg at the rear.

Next up is the 80 Long Tail at 210 cm (83 in) in length, and coming with a 500-W motor and 10, 20 or 40-Ah battery options for a maximum range of up to 200 km (120 mi). This hauler is good for 15 kg at the front, 5 kg in center, and 65 kg (143 lb) at the back.

The Mastretta MX3 Cargo 200 Remolque features a 500-W motor, a 24-Ah battery option, and can haul up to 200 kg Mastretta Bikes

The big daddy of the range is the 200 Remolque, which comes in two connected parts. Out front is a Cargo 60 C e-trike that's hooked up via an automotive spec ball joint to a low-floor universal platform trailer capable of hauling 200 kg (440 lb) of cargo. The trailer rolls on two 20-inch wheels and features independent suspension, and it's shown in basic platform and lockable box configurations. The total length of this beast is 320 cm (126 in).

So it would appear that Mastretta Bikes has covered a lot of hauling bases with its four MX3 Cargo flavors, but what we don't know at the moment is how much any of these options are going to cost.

Source: Mastretta Bikes