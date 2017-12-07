Electrified three-wheeled scooters that tilt into turns occupy one of the more interesting spaces when it comes to futuristic vehicle design. Sitting somewhere between a motorbike and a traditional motorcar, they could form part of a sustainable future for cities by offering a little privacy along with a relatively small footprint. Peugeot has hit on these key points with a new hybrid scooter built to weave its way through urban centers and hum along at freeway speeds when the time is right.