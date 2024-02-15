© 2024 New Atlas
Urban Transport

One-off Tilt4orce velocar leans into turns like nobody's business

By Ben Coxworth
February 15, 2024
One-off Tilt4orce velocar leans into turns like nobody's business
Tilt4orce's 6061 T6 aluminum alloy frame body and frame
Tilt4orce's 6061 T6 aluminum alloy frame body and frame
Tilt4orce is just 75 cm (29.5 in) wide
Tilt4orce is just 75 cm (29.5 in) wide
The tail section sports turn indicators and brake/tail lights
The tail section sports turn indicators and brake/tail lights
Tilt4orce is claimed to tip the scales at 51 kg (112 lb)
Tilt4orce is claimed to tip the scales at 51 kg (112 lb)
Tilt4orce's rear cargo compartment, haulin' the absolute essentials
Tilt4orce's rear cargo compartment, haulin' the absolute essentials
The hinged canopy gets tilted forward for entry and egress
The hinged canopy gets tilted forward for entry and egress
Tilt4orce builder/inventor Wally Swarchuk, in his happy place
Tilt4orce builder/inventor Wally Swarchuk, in his happy place
Pedal-powered "velocars" certainly are fun, eco-friendly, fitness-boosting and even practical, but they can also be rather tippy. Canadian builder Wally Swarchuk has addressed that shortcoming in his one-off Tilt4orce, which uses a custom swingarm suspension to lean into turns.

A 78-year-old retired high school teacher and curriculum writer living in the city of Kelowna, British Columbia, Swarchuk started work on the vehicle 16 years ago. In fact, Tilt4orce originally took the form of a recumbent tadpole trike (two wheels in front, one in the back), but was switched to a four-wheeled "quad" in order to better facilitate the tilting mechanism.

That said, the vehicle can be temporarily converted into a delta trike (one wheel in front, two in the back) in less than 40 minutes. This should come in handy when Wally soon adds and wishes to utilize an electric-assist motor, as government regulations restrict the use of such motors to two- and three-wheelers.

Built by Swarchuk from scratch, Tilt4orce features a 6061 T6 aluminum alloy frame and body, 4-mm Coropast corrugated plastic panels, a plexiglass windshield, custom fiberglass nose and tail sections, and even custom fiberglass wheels. The tail section sports turn indicators, brake/tail lights and an exterior-accessible 130-liter cargo compartment, while the nose section will soon have a headlight. A smaller 35-liter cargo box is located inside the cabin.

Tilt4orce previously utilized a 21-speed chain-drive drivetrain running from the crankset to the right rear wheel, although the gearing has been reduced in anticipation of adding the electric motor. Stopping power is supplied by cable-actuated hydraulic disc brakes.

The whole thing reportedly weighs in at 51 kg (112 lb), is just 75 cm (29.5 in) wide – so it can fit through doorways – and has a seat height of 45 cm (17.7 in), which puts Wally high enough to "see and be seen" in traffic. In order to get in and out of the vehicle, he tilts the hinged canopy forward so that it rests on the two front swingarms.

Speaking of swingarms, the custom suspension system utilizes a total of six of the things. These not only allow Tilt4orce to maintain stability (and make for a funner ride) by leaning into turns, they also keep it level on off-camber surfaces and when rolling over obstacles.

"The tilting mechanism is always engaged, and is manually activated by shifting my body weight on the pivoting seat bottom and with a push/pull force on the reciprocating hand levers," Swarchuk tells us. "This proved to be the most intuitive and robust of the countless tilt control mechanisms I experimented with over the years."

Wally has no plans to commercialize the technology, as he is happy to just keep using the Tilt4orce for fitness/recreational riding on the local cycle lanes and paved pathways … and for getting a lean on, whenever possible.

"Tilting with this vehicle is great fun – especially when I use the tilt apparatus to first lean into the corner, and then apply manual steering when coming out of the corner," he says. "At this point the velo wants to return back upright under its own steam – it's a really neat feeling."

You can see Tilt4orce in action, and hear much more about all the technical stuff, in the video below.

Tilt4orce QD -- The Tilting (Quad/Delta) Velo

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

