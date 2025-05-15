Pedal-electric Frikar quadcycle extends its European rollout

If you should see an extremely cool little car rolling down the streets of Oslo, Berlin, Vienna or Brussels sometime soon, check to see if it's being pedaled. If it is, there's a good chance that it's a Frikar e-quadcycle, which is now available in four countries.

We last heard about the Frikar back in 2017, when it was known as the Podbike.

At that time, a physical prototype of the fully-enclosed, pedal-electric four-wheeler had just been revealed to the public for the first time. It was still in the process of being commercialized by Norwegian firm Elpedal, which is now called Podbike.

Fast-forward to 2025, and not only is the Frikar being manufactured, but its availability to buyers in Austria and Belgium has recently been announced. These markets join Norway and Germany, where the vehicle is already available.

The Frikar measures 2.3 m long by 84 cm wide (90.6 by 33 inches) Podbike

While the Frikar does have pedals, it doesn't have a chain or a belt drive. Instead, the pedals are linked directly to a generator.

As the rider pedals, the power that they generate is electrically transferred to a couple of hub motors – one in each of the rear wheels. A removable battery pack adds some additional power, making an electronically-limited top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph) possible. The setup is similar to the unrelated Free Drive system, among others.

Range still sits at the previously-estimated 60 km (37 miles) for one battery, although there is room for multiple batteries for extended range. The vehicle accommodates one adult rider, with space for 160 liters of cargo or an optional child seat behind the main seat.

The Frikar is legally considered an ebike in most of Europe, so it doesn't require a license or registration Podbike

The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 100 kg (220.5 lb), and can manage a maximum rider/child/cargo load of 230 kg (507 lb).

Some of the Frikar's other features include a full lighting system with turn indicators; a windshield wiper and interior defogger fan; dual side mirrors; a carpeted cabin; plus the ability to remove the canopy in hot weather.

Pricing starts at €10,916 (about US$12,204), depending on the market. Buyers in Austria and Belgium should receive their vehicles sometime before July. North American availability isn't expected to happen anytime soon, as the Frikar's four-wheeled design keeps it from being classified as an ebike in that region.

The following video provides an introduction to the production model.

🚲 How to Get Started with Your FRIKAR | Quick & Easy Full Guide

Source: Podbike

