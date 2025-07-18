Subaru announces its third-ever EV, the 2026 Uncharted crossover

Subaru has debuted an all-new electric vehicle, the Uncharted, coming for the 2026 model year. The small, sport-style crossover becomes the automaker's third EV offering.

The 2026 Uncharted uses Toyota's CH-R platform and is similar to the European CH-R+. It has an estimated range of over 300 miles (483 km) per charge on its front-wheel drive model, 0-60 mph (92 km/h) sprints of under five seconds on its Sport and GT models, and cold weather fast-charging capability.

This will be Subaru's second vehicle offered without the company's signature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, the other being the BRZ sports car. It has up to 338 horsepower (249 kW), depending on configuration. In the Subaru lineup, it will fit underneath the Solterra in size, being about 7 inches (17.8 cm) shorter in length.

The new Uncharted will be one of only two Subaru models with a non-AWD option Subaru

A 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery provides the Uncharted's power, whatever the trim level. The base model Premium FWD trim will be offered in limited numbers, and has the longest range at over 300 miles with 221 horsepower (162.5 kW) to the front axle. Both the Uncharted Sport and GT models will have an added motor on the rear axle for AWD, with a range of about 290 miles (467 km) and 338 horsepower combined.

Technology in the new Uncharted includes a 14-inch touchscreen for infotainment with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Dual wireless smartphone chargers are also standard. Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist and safety technologies are additionally available.

Charging for the 2026 Subaru Uncharted comes via a NACS standard plug at up to 150 kW. In cold weather, the vehicle can recharge from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes via its onboard battery preconditioning system. The Uncharted also includes an 11-kW onboard charger for Level 1 and 2 charging.

Subaru has promised more pricing and specifications closer to market launch in early 2026.

Source: Subaru