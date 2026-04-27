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Automotive

Stunning retro roadster is Morgan's fastest-ever creation

By Simon Heptinstall
April 27, 2026
Stunning retro roadster is Morgan's fastest-ever creation
The Morgan Su[persport 400 has state of the art tech within a body style still based on 1930s roadsters
The Morgan Su[persport 400 has state of the art tech within a body style still based on 1930s roadsters
View 8 Images
The Morgan Su[persport 400 has state of the art tech within a body style still based on 1930s roadsters
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The Morgan Su[persport 400 has state of the art tech within a body style still based on 1930s roadsters
The 400 has been smoothed aerodynamically to reduce lift and improve efficiency. It’s added 37 mph at the top end
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The 400 has been smoothed aerodynamically to reduce lift and improve efficiency. It’s added 37 mph at the top end
"Inside, a series of carefully judged enhancements create a more tactile cabin environment"
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"Inside, a series of carefully judged enhancements create a more tactile cabin environment"
The new flagship comes with a manual mohair hood or this lightweight carbon fiber hard top
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The new flagship comes with a manual mohair hood or this lightweight carbon fiber hard top
The headlamps sit in protruding units in a classic style but are actually modern high-power LEDs of course. Morgan claims the driver’s view of the light units helps position the car for cornering
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The headlamps sit in protruding units in a classic style but are actually modern high-power LEDs of course. Morgan claims the driver’s view of the light units helps position the car for cornering
"Forged 19-inch Sportlite alloy wheels form part of the standard specification, reducing unsprung mass and rotational inertia to improve agility and steering response"
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"Forged 19-inch Sportlite alloy wheels form part of the standard specification, reducing unsprung mass and rotational inertia to improve agility and steering response"
The Morgan Su[persport 400 has been smoothed aerodynamically to reduce lift and improve efficiency. It’s added 37mph at the top end
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The Morgan Su[persport 400 has been smoothed aerodynamically to reduce lift and improve efficiency. It’s added 37mph at the top end
The Supersport 400 features a trunk with useful luggage space – the first Morgan in a decade to feature one
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The Supersport 400 features a trunk with useful luggage space – the first Morgan in a decade to feature one
View gallery - 8 images

In an astonishing mix of modern technology with traditional rural crafts, English specialist sports car company Morgan has just unveiled its fastest-ever model.

The Supersport 400 is a very rapid car, with 0-62 mph (100km/h) in probably less than 3.6 secs, but it will emerge as a hand-built part-wooden roadster with a design that is based in the 1930s from a quaint rural factory that has stood in England’s pretty Malvern hills for 112 years.

The 400 has been smoothed aerodynamically to reduce lift and improve efficiency. It’s added 37 mph at the top end
The 400 has been smoothed aerodynamically to reduce lift and improve efficiency. It’s added 37 mph at the top end

Morgan is a demonstration of how a high-performance sports-car company can survive with a more organic, heritage-based approach to the auto industry. It famously still uses hand-crafted ash from English forests to make structural parts of its cars.

Yet it’s still going strong in an automotive world of robot factories and zippy production lines – and its creations are getting faster. The new 402-hp flagship is the first production Morgan to exceed 400 bhp, its most powerful and rapid car ever. It is essentially an upgrade to the standard Supersport that we reported on last year, which we dubbed 'a turbocharged retro alternative to the Porsche 911.'

Up in those leafy Worcestershire hills, Morgan’s tuners have been busy since then. They’ve tweaked the BMW turbocharged six-cylinder engine (also found in the Toyota Supra and BMW Z4) to add 67 bhp and pushed top speed from 166 mph to 180 mph (~290 km/h).

"Forged 19-inch Sportlite alloy wheels form part of the standard specification, reducing unsprung mass and rotational inertia to improve agility and steering response"
"Forged 19-inch Sportlite alloy wheels form part of the standard specification, reducing unsprung mass and rotational inertia to improve agility and steering response"

Even though Top Gear is accusing the new car of looking like a 'wing back chair,' the body has been improved aerodynamically and handling has been sharpened. It’s a classic example of extracting performance by controlling power and weight. The 400 weighs about the same as a Mazda MX-5/Miata at 2,579.4 lb (1,170 kg) – but has four times the power.

The Supersport 400 is a classic British roadster, a two-seater with a mohair manually folding soft top and lightweight carbon-fiber hard top that fits with simple catches. Alongside the retro features though, it has state-of-the art tech like ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, high-performance hand-built Nitron racing dampers, drive-by-wire throttle and computerized Electronic Stability Control. The long hood with protruding headlamps may recall 1930s design trends but there’s sophisticated electronic architecture hidden underneath. It’s that contrast between old and new that fascinates us. It means Morgan stands out from all the other specialist supercar makers.

The chassis is high-tech bonded aluminum – but the upper structure is crafted using saws and chisels. They’ve been built like that since 1909, the year after Ford started building Model T Fords on a production line in Michigan.

"Inside, a series of carefully judged enhancements create a more tactile cabin environment"
"Inside, a series of carefully judged enhancements create a more tactile cabin environment"

Morgan craftsmen will fit a high-end Sennheiser sound system and a BMW digital ECU alongside a carved piece of timber. The entire ash frame is dipped in preservative to prevent rot, ensuring the wood can last for 50 years. It takes 30 hours to trim four hides of the finest Scottish leather for a Morgan interior. In the factory, craftsmen beat aluminum panels over wooden forms by hand alongside 3D-printed components and laser-cut chassis parts. There is no assembly line with robots; the cars are pushed from one station to the next by hand.

For Morgan it’s all about branding. The company couldn’t sell a carbon-fiber supercar competing against Ferrari or McLaren. But its retro styling and processes offer a unique time-machine driving experience. It’s not even as barmy as the latest electric vehicles that offer fake rev counters and simulated gear changes. We all seem to crave a bit of driving nostalgia.

The headlamps sit in protruding units in a classic style but are actually modern high-power LEDs of course. Morgan claims the driver’s view of the light units helps position the car for cornering
The headlamps sit in protruding units in a classic style but are actually modern high-power LEDs of course. Morgan claims the driver’s view of the light units helps position the car for cornering

Besides, Morgan claims that far from being an outdated gimmick, the ash frame is a sensible engineering choice that blends sustainability with performance. Even at 180 mph, ash offers specific physical properties that modern materials can’t match. Unlike metal, wood has natural 'viscoelastic' properties to absorb vibration. It is lightweight yet incredibly strong. It’s flexible enough to be bent into the curves of a wheelarch but rigid enough to support the entire body.

The Supersport name first appeared on a performance-tuned version of Morgan three-wheeler in 1927. Production of the Supersport 400 starts next month, and UK prices start at £112,965 (which converts to around US$153k).

Source: Morgan Motor Company

View gallery - 8 images

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AutomotiveMorganSports CarsRetroRoadster
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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