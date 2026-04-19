Review: 2026 Toyota Sienna takes minivan-ness to fat MPG levels

The most versatile vehicle on the road is the minivan and, like cargo shorts, it’s often maligned for no good reason. The 2026 Sienna expands that high practicality by adding a hybrid powertrain as the default.

At a glance:



You aren’t too cool for a minivan

Hybrid by default with 35+ mpg as standard

Seating for seven or eight with practical sliding doors and lots of cargo space

Boring but reliable drive dynamics

If you think you’re too cool for a minivan, you’re probably doing minivan things in an inefficient three-row SUV that never actually sees more dirt than the occasional county road. Unlike your SUV, minivans don’t pretend to be practical and efficient. They just are. By design. Sliding doors, huge amounts of interior space, and 35+ mpg (6.7 l/100km) is how Toyota sees minivan versatility.

You can load up the dog, the kids, the neighbor’s kids, and an IKEA bookshelf. That’s real world #vanlife.

The 2026 Toyota Sienna is hybrid-only with no other powertrain options. This greatly simplifies things. There’s a front-wheel drive version and an all-wheel drive version. Both use the same general setup, including a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, electric motors, and a continuously variable transmission. Toyota’s tried-and-true Hybrid Synergy Drive at 245 horsepower (180 kW) in total output.

Seating in the 2026 Sienna ranges from seven to eight passengers with various options for people versus cargo in combination Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Minivans, being the Swiss Army knives of automotive, have a lot of upsides:

Sliding second-row seats with optional recline and footrests that practically qualify as furniture

Enough cargo space to move a college freshman or a midlife crisis worth of home gym equipment

Optional features like a built-in vacuum and fridge ( get the vacuum )

) Sliding doors on either side that can be operated from the front seats

Big amounts of cargo, even with the third row in use

A third row that just about anyone can get to and actually use

On the road, the Sienna drives exactly how you want it to: invisibly. The hybrid system hums along, the CVT does its usual “rubber band” impression, and everything is tuned for comfort over excitement. But, to be fair, this is the kind of vehicle where “boring” is actually a feature. Most 3-row SUVs have similar drive dynamics. Or lack thereof.

Toyota leans hard into usability. Tons of storage, logical controls, and enough cupholders to hydrate a youth soccer league. Higher trims get legitimately nice with bigger screens, premium audio, soft-touch materials, and so on. Minivans are, as my wife says, basically daily drive limousines.

No vehicle is perfect, and the Sienna has its quirks. The CVT can feel a little drony under hard acceleration, and there are no checkered flags in the Sienna’s future. And some of the interior materials still remind you this is, at heart, a tool. But those are nitpicks more than they are dealbreakers. Let’s face it, the best-selling vehicle in any market isn’t the top-end model. It’s the middle one. And I’d pit the interior of the Sienna against any other three-row with similar packaging.

The minivan's raison d'être is, of course, the vast amounts of interior space it offers Toyota

Complaining about a lack of excitement in a family hauler is like complaining that your refrigerator doesn’t handle corners well. Anything with three rows of (actually usable) seating is going to be a brick with four wheels. There’s no getting around those physics.

In the end, the 2026 Toyota Sienna is what happens when a vehicle stops trying to impress your neighbors and starts trying to improve your life. It’s absurdly efficient for its size, ridiculously versatile, and unapologetically practical. And in a world where everything is trying to be sporty, rugged, or lifestyle-oriented, the Sienna (as do all minivans) just quietly wins by being useful.

Minivans have progressed from "square boxes on wheels" to "stylish square boxes on wheels" Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

For some of us, “cool” is 35 MPG, sliding doors, and never having to say, “We’ll need to take two cars.”