Morgan Supersport: A turbocharged retro alternative to the Porsche 911

If the devil is in the detail, Morgan has just produced a devilishly good-looking car boasting heavenly lines and a gorgeous retro feel. In fact, we'd say it’s easily one of the best reincarnations of a vintage silhouette… and one that promises an equally exhilarating drive.

Morgan has just revealed its Supersport, which may look like a 50s roadster but sure drives like a modern sports car thanks to the lightweight aluminum chassis, a turbocharged engine, and independent suspension.

In an age when most new cars that come with a turbocharged engine basically look identical, Morgan has driven down a different path. And if you know anything about Morgan, you'd know how much the company is fixated with its immaculate design philosophy. So let’s start right there.

Morgan claims a top speed of 166 mph and a 0–60 time of less than 3.9 seconds Morgan

The Supersport looks like most retro roadsters Morgan has produced in the past. That’s because, with time, the company hasn't drastically altered the way it manufactures its cars. But there are some obvious improvements – such as far more precise geometry and better tolerances in Supersport’s design.

And for the first time, the well-known (wooden) ash frame – which is often hidden beneath the bodywork that surrounds it – is revealed, polished, and advertised. "The core of our identity is the hand-finished metalwork and more wood in this car than in the one it succeeds,." enthused the company's Managing Director, Matt Hole.

According to Morgan, the CXV chassis, including the front and rear subframes, weighs only 225 lb (102 kg). It's based on the all-aluminum CX platform, which was first used for the Plus Six in 2019 and continues to be used for the Plus Four. However, Morgan made scores of small adjustments to the chassis to increase handling, ride quality and structural rigidity.

The name Supersport was first given to a Morgan in 1927. This latest Supersport's powertrain is the same as the Plus Six's potent six-cylinder engine, with a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six BMW B58 that produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb.ft (500 Nm) of torque, and is mated to a ZF eight-speed automated transmission.

The Supersport weighs a breezy 2,600 pounds thanks to its lightweight construction Morgan

All in, the Supersport weighs a breezy 2,600 lb (1,180 kg) thanks to its lightweight construction. And that's curb weight, not dry weight. This means its weight-to-power ratio sits within 0.5 lb/hp of that of a BMW M4 CS and roughly 1 lb/hp better than that of a base Porsche 911 Carrera. Morgan claims a top speed of 166 mph (267 km/h) and a 0–60 mph time of less than 3.9 seconds.

Morgan has also worked to enhance stability – as it now gets a 10% torsional rigidity gain over its predecessor, and an optional carbon fiber roof that further increases rigidity by another 10%. A reworked front splitter, smoother body surface, and underbody upgrades are key aerodynamic adjustments that reduce drag by 5% and lift by 20%.

The rear fenders are inclined slightly as they rise from the running boards to let air pass over them more readily, while the front fenders sweep back more softly to allow the airflow to stay tethered longer. There are no louvers on the long hood, which in itself, is the longest on a Morgan. It has ducts that vent air from the upgraded and redesigned cooling system between the grille cowl and the front of the hood.

The carbon fiber roof's improved insulation and sealing means that the cabin atmosphere is now much more suitable for lengthy trips. But you could also choose the trim that comes with a folding mohair soft top, for an even more enriching driving experience. Increased storage behind the seats and a trunk add to its practicality, making it one of Morgan's most touring-friendly models to date.

18-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires – 235/45 in front and 255/45 in back – come as standard Morgan

There are anti-roll bars front and back, a little wider track, and a tire travel of 3.2 inches. Steering is exactly 13% more nimble and tactile thanks to a redesigned steering rack and column. And 18-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires – 235/45 in front and 255/45 in back – come as standard.

You can also opt for 19-inch, 21.4-lb (9.7-kg) forged aluminum wheels with front and rear Michelin 235/40 and 255/40 tires. And if you want to turn up that crazy meter even further, you could also opt for a Dynamic Handling package with a limited-slip differential and adjustable Nitron shocks.

The Supersport's interior compliments its vintage charm. Of course, there are modern features like Bluetooth hands-free calling, wireless phone charging, and a sophisticated Sennheiser sound system. But while HVAC and audio settings are displayed on a small screen in front of the driver, all other components are analog.

The Supersport's interior compliments its vintage charm with most components coming as analog Morgan

Three microphones and beam-forming technology concealed in a tiny grille on the center console employ active noise reduction, making hands-free calls feasible even when the roof is off. With its wood, leather, and aluminum interior, the cabin in itself, looks like an enjoyable spot to be, and offers a view of the long hood and the unique wheel arches. Nice!

With the new 2026 Supersport, Morgan might well have discovered the recipe that has made Porsche's 911 such a legend. It could very well draw in folks who have owned several 911s and are tired of them or disenchanted with their constantly growing size, weight, and cost – that is if Morgan fulfills its claims of better reliability and drivability.

The Supersport will be produced as a flagship vehicle in smaller quantities than its predecessors, with its Malvern factory expecting to produce one to two vehicles each week – the factory's capacity is essentially limited to 800 automobiles annually. "Making a handcrafted car is essential to our business; we just don't want to mass produce cars," Hole explained.

The Supersport is currently available for purchase in the UK for £105,160 – which converts to about US$136,675 Morgan

Morgan's official website allows customers to customize their own vehicles, guaranteeing that every car is one-of-a-kind. The Supersport is currently available for purchase in the UK for an on-the-road starting price of £105,160. This converts to around US$136,675, but unfortunately, it remains unavailable for sale in the United States – where it would need to adhere to strict US safety regulations, in contrast to the rest of the globe, which accepts Europe's novel small-volume manufacturer waiver in terms of crash testing.

Source: Morgan