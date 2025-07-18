Svelte incognito ebike motor bulks up on power & torque, not size

It was just a year ago that ZF Friedrichshafen introduced an all-new generation of sleek, performance-focused e-drives. Sized only a touch larger than a can of soda, the 48-V Centrix mid-motor disappeared away into the bike frame where it was barely identifiable to the untrained eye. This year, ZF has upgraded the Centrix spec sheet, rewriting a number of major categories that aren't "dimensions" or "weight." The updated Centrix packs 25% more power and boosts torque to triple-digit territory, making its performance-to-size even sharper out on the road and trail.

As we looked at last year, the Centrix motor is something of a bottom bracket beer can, extending roughly the same length as a 12-oz can while swelling less than an inch (2.5 cm) more in diameter. When it debuted, it packed 600 watts of peak power, along with an impressive 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) of torque, a solid bit of twist for an ebike motor.

A year later, ZF ups both figures. Torque essentially follows the greater bike motor market into triple-digit territory, joining the likes of the DJI Avinox and Mahle M40 motors in hitting a 105-Nm (77-lb-ft) ceiling. Peak power takes an even more dramatic leap, spiking from 600 watts to 750 watts via the update.

Along with boost, the new "Race" profile pushes the ZF e-drive up to maximum performance ZF Friedrichshafen

ZF's one-two increase keeps the Centrix closely competitive with the greater ebike drive market. Other drives have also recently made the jump to or past 750 watts, including Bosch's 750-W Performance Line CX-R and Mahle's 850-W M40 (linked above).

Even more impressively, ZF has increased those numbers without increasing the Centrix motor's compact packaging. The drive unit maintains its soda can size and weighs the same 5.5 lb (2.5 kg) as it did a year ago. In fact, no new hardware is necessary at all and current ZF Centrix owners can access the upgraded output via an app update.

At just 2.5 kg, the ultra-compact ZF Centrix motor fits neatly in the bike frame ZF

For reference, the DJI Avinox and Mahle M40 both weigh in right around that same 5.5 lb, but each has a more traditional oblong shape that creates a beefy bottom bracket area that clearly distinguishes ebike from standard bike. ZF is in line with the likes of TQ and Star Union in incorporating a round, handheld form factor that better hides away between the cranks.

Cyclists will be able to access the Centrix's full power and torque by selecting the newly added "Race" profile in the ZF Ride app. It kicks open the full 105 Nm and 750 watts for performance-oriented mapping right up to the regulated top speed of 15.5 mph (25 km/h), at which point pedal assistance cuts out.

The new "Wet" profile in ZF's Bike Eco System reduces power and adjusts output for slick, tricky terrain ZF Friedrichshafen

Also newly added to the e-drive control system is a "Wet" profile that scales power and acceleration back for wet riding conditions and a "Ride" profile designed to provide an optimal level of pedal assistance and control through dry conditions.

ZF began series production of the Centrix drive system this past (Northern Hemisphere) spring, just ahead of announcing the updates at last month's Eurobike 2025 show.

Source: ZF Friedrichschafen