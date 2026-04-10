DJI's crazy-powerful motor rewrites the ebike rulebook all over again

The specs race in high-end electric mountain bike motors has long had the feel of the 1990s processor wars – bigger numbers every year, but precious little difference when you're actually grinding through the mud. Avinox might have finally changed that. DJI's dedicated ebike drive system brand changed that a couple of years back and left the competition in the dust. Now Avinox is set to do it all again with what it claims is the most powerful and lightest production eMTB motor on the market in a package that is, essentially, drone engineering on two wheels.

The same expertise that makes DJI's drones so efficient – compact high-torque motors, high-density batteries, tight software integration – has been transplanted into an ebike drivetrain. The first bike to carry the system was the Amflow, DJI's own eMTB brand. Since then, Avinox has deliberately broadened its reach, positioning itself as an independent platform supplier.

The Thömus Oberrider enduro bike is among the first to include the new Avinox drive system Avinox

The new M2 system comes in two versions. The flagship M2S delivers 1,500 W of peak power and 150 Nm (110.6 lb.ft) of torque (a measure of rotational force), and weighs in at 2.59 kg (5.7 lb). The 'standard' M2 reaches 1,100 W and 125 Nm (92.2 lb.ft), at 2.65 kg (5.8 lb).

To put that in perspective, the Bosch CX Gen 5, the longstanding benchmark of the category, tops out at 600 W and 85 Nm (62.7 lb.ft) in a motor weighing 2.8 kg (6.2 lb). The Specialized Levo R produces a peak of 850 W and 111 Nm (81.9 lb.ft), while the MAHLE M40 reaches 1,200 W and 120 Nm (88.5 lb.ft). Both new Avinox motors leave the entire field behind.

The M2S also increases power density by 45% and torque density by 21.6% over its predecessor, the Avinox M1, while keeping nearly identical external dimensions. It also manages to do all of this more quietly. The M2S uses a dual-gear meshing design that eliminates mechanical backlash and the clicking sound when you stop pedaling. The M2 achieves the same with helical gears. Both motors stay at or below 45 dBA even at full power, something that will genuinely surprise anyone used to the whine of current-generation motors.

On the thermal side, flat-wire coils and cooling fins reduce energy losses and help the motor hold its peak output longer on brutal climbs, rather than quietly throttling back when things get hot.

The new Avinox drive systems include powerful mid-drive motor units, a range of battery options, display control screens and more Avinox

The full 1,500 W is available when paired with the new integrated FP700 battery – a 700-Wh pack that charges from empty to 80% in 76 minutes using GaN (gallium nitride, a faster and more efficient charging technology) fast charging. The removable RS800 and RS600 batteries offer flexible charging away from the bike, and the RS600 can also mount externally on the frame as a range extender.

A 2-inch color OLED touchscreen on the top tube handles navigation without requiring a paired phone on the trail, importing routes in GPX, FIT, and TCX formats from apps like Komoot. Two display versions are available: the DP100-F and the DPC100, the latter supporting Apple Find My for theft recovery.

Raw power aside, one of the more interesting additions is heart-rate-guided assistance. Riders set a target heart-rate zone in the Avinox Ride app, and the motor automatically adjusts its output to keep them there. It backs off when the rider is comfortable and works harder when the pulse climbs. It's the kind of training tool previously confined to high-end GPS cycling computers, now built directly into the drivetrain.

Among more than 60 brands packing new rides with the Avinox M2 and M2S drive systems are Amflow, Canyon, Mondraker, Pivot, Propain (Ekano 3 AL model shown) and Rotwild Avinox

"Since the launch of the Avinox M1 in 2024, we have garnered substantial support and popularity among manufacturers and users," says Ferdinand Wolf, Director of Product Experience at Avinox. "As of today’s announcement, Avinox has the privilege of working with more than 60 top OEM bike brand partners, and we’re thrilled to have them along with us on the journey to change the world of e-bikes."

Motors, batteries, and displays from the M1 all work with the M2, a detail Avinox presents as customer-friendly and which also happens to make switching to a competitor increasingly inconvenient. With 60-plus partner brands already aboard, the platform is less an open invitation than a slowly closing door, and most of the industry is already on the inside.

The video below introduces one of Amflow's two new models based around the Avinox M2/M2S drive system.

Introducing Amflow PX - All-Terrain Full‑Power Electric Mountain Bike

Source: Avinox