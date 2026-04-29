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Bicycles

Wheel kit electrifies your bike – but keeps the weight way down

By Ben Coxworth
April 29, 2026
Wheel kit electrifies your bike – but keeps the weight way down
The 1.7-kg Cyplore ebike conversion kit is presently on Kickstarter
The 1.7-kg Cyplore ebike conversion kit is presently on Kickstarter
View 4 Images
The Flex is compatible with wheels that have 142 x 12-mm thru axles; 6-bolt, 140/160-mm rotor mounts; and Shimano HG or SRAM XD/XDR freehub compatibility
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The Flex is compatible with wheels that have 142 x 12-mm thru axles; 6-bolt, 140/160-mm rotor mounts; and Shimano HG or SRAM XD/XDR freehub compatibility
One battery-charge should be good for approximately 50 km (31 miles)
2/4
One battery-charge should be good for approximately 50 km (31 miles)
The 1.7-kg Cyplore ebike conversion kit is presently on Kickstarter
3/4
The 1.7-kg Cyplore ebike conversion kit is presently on Kickstarter
The Cyplore One model is a complete self-contained wheel
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The Cyplore One model is a complete self-contained wheel
View gallery - 4 images

So, you've got a perfectly good road or gravel bike, but you don't want to get "left behind" in the ebike revolution? Well, the Cyplore kit turns analog bikes electric, and it's claimed to be the lightest system to do so.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, Cyplore was created by former Xiaomi and Samsung designers. It's available in two models: the Flex and the One.

The Flex is compatible with wheels that have 142 x 12-mm thru axles; 6-bolt, 140/160-mm rotor mounts; and Shimano HG or SRAM XD/XDR freehub compatibility
The Flex is compatible with wheels that have 142 x 12-mm thru axles; 6-bolt, 140/160-mm rotor mounts; and Shimano HG or SRAM XD/XDR freehub compatibility

The Flex includes a 250-watt hub motor that users can build into a road or gravel rear wheel of their choice (as long as it meets certain required specs). That motor is hard-wired to an included 36V/111-Wh lithium-ion battery that mounts on the bike's down tube, which should be good for about 50 km (31 miles) of range per 1-hour USB-C charge.

According to the Cyplore company, the motor and battery have a combined weight of 1.7 kg (3.75 lb). That certainly makes it one of the lightest ebike kits available, but not necessarily the lightest, as the Swytch Kit reportedly comes in at a lithe 1.5 kg (3.3 lb).

The Cyplore One model is a complete self-contained wheel
The Cyplore One model is a complete self-contained wheel

The One model is a complete carbon-rim rear wheel with the same hub motor already built into it – it likewise comes with the battery included. Both models also include a magnetic wireless handlebar-mounted remote, which allows users to switch between four different riding modes (two manual modes, two adaptive modes).

The One adds an extra kilogram to the mix, tipping the scales at 2.5 kg (5.5 lb).

One battery-charge should be good for approximately 50 km (31 miles)
One battery-charge should be good for approximately 50 km (31 miles)

In both cases, the motor delivers 23 Nm (16.9 lb ft) of torque, taking riders to a top electric-assist speed of 32 km/h (20 mph) in North America or 25 km/h (16 mph) in Europe. Switching off electric assist disengages the motor via an internal clutch, resulting in no motor-induced drag when pedaling under pure human power.

And yes, there's an app.

The Flex and the One connect to cycling computers via ANT+, displaying data such as speed, cadence, assist level, battery status, mode selection, and ride history.

Assuming the Kickstarter works out, you can get the Cyplore Flex for a pledge of US$599, or the Cyplore One for $779 – the planned retail prices are $1,149 and $1,519, respectively.

CYPLORE: E-Assist for Your Bike

Sources: Kickstarter, Cyplore

View gallery - 4 images

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BicyclesebikesCyclingKickstarter
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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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