So, you've got a perfectly good road or gravel bike, but you don't want to get "left behind" in the ebike revolution? Well, the Cyplore kit turns analog bikes electric, and it's claimed to be the lightest system to do so.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, Cyplore was created by former Xiaomi and Samsung designers. It's available in two models: the Flex and the One.

The Flex is compatible with wheels that have 142 x 12-mm thru axles; 6-bolt, 140/160-mm rotor mounts; and Shimano HG or SRAM XD/XDR freehub compatibility Cyplore

The Flex includes a 250-watt hub motor that users can build into a road or gravel rear wheel of their choice (as long as it meets certain required specs). That motor is hard-wired to an included 36V/111-Wh lithium-ion battery that mounts on the bike's down tube, which should be good for about 50 km (31 miles) of range per 1-hour USB-C charge.

According to the Cyplore company, the motor and battery have a combined weight of 1.7 kg (3.75 lb). That certainly makes it one of the lightest ebike kits available, but not necessarily the lightest, as the Swytch Kit reportedly comes in at a lithe 1.5 kg (3.3 lb).

The Cyplore One model is a complete self-contained wheel Cyplore

The One model is a complete carbon-rim rear wheel with the same hub motor already built into it – it likewise comes with the battery included. Both models also include a magnetic wireless handlebar-mounted remote, which allows users to switch between four different riding modes (two manual modes, two adaptive modes).

The One adds an extra kilogram to the mix, tipping the scales at 2.5 kg (5.5 lb).

One battery-charge should be good for approximately 50 km (31 miles) Cyplore

In both cases, the motor delivers 23 Nm (16.9 lb ft) of torque, taking riders to a top electric-assist speed of 32 km/h (20 mph) in North America or 25 km/h (16 mph) in Europe. Switching off electric assist disengages the motor via an internal clutch, resulting in no motor-induced drag when pedaling under pure human power.

And yes, there's an app.

The Flex and the One connect to cycling computers via ANT+, displaying data such as speed, cadence, assist level, battery status, mode selection, and ride history.

Assuming the Kickstarter works out, you can get the Cyplore Flex for a pledge of US$599, or the Cyplore One for $779 – the planned retail prices are $1,149 and $1,519, respectively.

CYPLORE: E-Assist for Your Bike

Sources: Kickstarter, Cyplore

