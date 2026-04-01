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Bicycles

Knee-saving platform pedal is the first one to float

By Ben Coxworth
April 01, 2026
Knee-saving platform pedal is the first one to float
The 8 Degree Pedal is designed to reduce knee strain by offering 8 degrees of float
The 8 Degree Pedal is designed to reduce knee strain by offering 8 degrees of float
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The 8 Degree Pedal in its natural habitat
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The 8 Degree Pedal in its natural habitat
The 8 Degree Pedal is designed to reduce knee strain by offering 8 degrees of float
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The 8 Degree Pedal is designed to reduce knee strain by offering 8 degrees of float
The pedal comes with three sets of color-coded springs set to three tensions – Red: 20 lb (9 kg), Blue: 30 lb (14 kg), Green: 40 lb (18 kg)
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The pedal comes with three sets of color-coded springs set to three tensions – Red: 20 lb (9 kg), Blue: 30 lb (14 kg), Green: 40 lb (18 kg)
The 8 Degree Pedal features a 6061 aluminum body with a chromium hardened steel spindle
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The 8 Degree Pedal features a 6061 aluminum body with a chromium hardened steel spindle
View gallery - 4 images

Platform pedals with traction pins are great for keeping your feet in place, but they can cause joint injuries by restricting your natural foot movements. The 8 Degree Pedal is made to help, as it's the first platform pedal that's designed to float.

If you've used clipless pedals, you'll know that they float – and no, not on the water.

Even though the shoe is mechanically locked onto the pedal, it's still free to passively pivot inward or outward a bit without releasing. This allows the foot to self-center on every pedal revolution, staying in natural alignment with the knee. As a result, there's less strain on the knee – and on the hip and ankle – reducing the likelihood of joint injuries.

While float has long been considered important with clipless pedals, it hasn't been much of a consideration with platform pedals, as the shoe isn't locked onto them. However, on platforms with traction pins, the shoe does stay unyieldingly in one position as long as downward foot pressure is applied.

That's where the 8 Degree Pedal comes in. It's designed mainly for mountain biking and BMX, although it's also being marketed towards commuters.

The 8 Degree Pedal in its natural habitat
The 8 Degree Pedal in its natural habitat

While the 6061-aluminum-bodied pedal may look like a regular platform from the outside, it contains a self-centering, spring-loaded mechanism on the inside. This allows it to move by up to eight degrees with the foot relative to the crank, automatically returning to a center position.

Not only is the pedal claimed to reduce joint strain, it also reportedly improves stability and control, since the need to constantly reposition the foot is also reduced.

8 Degree Pedal - X8-1 Demonstration

The 8 Degree Pedal comes with one set of medium-tension springs preinstalled, which are catered towards most riders. That said, also included are sets of lighter- and heavier-resistance springs, which users may swap in with a metric Allen wrench.

Buyers can choose between two models.

There's the large-platform X8-2, which offers 108 x 111 mm of foot space, 12 adjustable-height pins per side, 8 degrees of float, and a weight of 554 g (19. 5 oz) per pair. It's currently on sale for US$170.

Riders who are looking to go smaller can go with the X8-3, which has a 100 x 100-mm platform and a weight of 537 g (18.9 oz). It also sells for $170. Both models are available in a choice of eight colors.

The 8 Degree Pedal features a 6061 aluminum body with a chromium hardened steel spindle
The 8 Degree Pedal features a 6061 aluminum body with a chromium hardened steel spindle

8 Degree Pedal inventor Kenneth Belknap tells us that a thinner, lighter model – the X8-4 – is currently in development.

Source: 8 Degree Pedal

View gallery - 4 images

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BicyclesPedalCyclingErgonomic
4 comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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4 comments
ClauS
Thank you New Atlas, I'm following you for years because I like technology and it would be a pain to keep up with the news only by myself. And today it paid off because I am actually selling my MTB because it revived an old knee injury. This might be the solution as I was also considering removing the pins out of one side, for commuting.
Santiago
That is a really good idea. I've noticed since switching from road bike with clips ins to mountain bike with stud pedals that my knee was sore. Will be buying these.
PT
These would pair well with PedalPlugs!
Trylon
$170? That's a lot of money for a problem that has simpler solutions. In my case, I removed the pins from my platforms and installed pedal straps. Not classic toe clips and straps, but the more recent wide straps. Now I have good retention thanks to the straps, yet my feet are free to float since the pins are not installed. All for only about $35 of pedals and straps. I don't have to worry about what will happen when the proprietary bushings that allow the pedal to float wear out, which they inevitably will. They boast that they pedal allows a narrower Q-factor. I don't see that. They have that bulbous housing for the inboard bearing, at least 3/4" wide. My pedals have flats that extend almost right up to the crank.