DJI heads for the hills with e-drive system and first eMTB

Chinese drone and imaging multinational DJI has announced its entry into the ebike drive system market, along with the launch of a new ebike brand and the first electric mountain bike to sport Avinox power.

Adventurous cyclists may have employed the follow-me function on DJI's drones to capture action-packed footage as they hop rocks or tear through mountain trails on their mountain bikes. But now those who dial in pedal-assist to help them go farther might be doing so with DJI's tech under the hood too.

The company is in Frankfurt, Germany, this week for the Eurobike launch of "a groundbreaking ebike drive system poised to redefine the electric mountain bike experience."

"DJI's legacy of passion for innovation, as well as our expertise in battery and motor technology accumulated in drones and camera stabilization systems, have led us to the creation of Avinox," said the company's Christina Shang.

The Avonix Drive System's 250-W mid-drive motor unit tips the scales at 2.52 kg (5.5 lb), and is reported capable of producing a healthy 105 Nm (77.4 lb.ft) of torque to help riders conquer inclines. The system features compound planetary gears, and leverages DJI's Smart-Assist algorithm to automatically deliver the right amount of assistance based on riding resistance in auto mode. For those who prefer to take a more hands-on approach, more traditional eco, trail, turbo and boost power modes are also on offer.

The first electric mountain bike to feature the Avinox Drive System is the Amflow PL Carbon DJI/Amflow Bikes

A companion app can be used to tweak assist levels to preference, as well as engage the anti-theft system (with movement detection, alarm and push notifications. The system can be had with a 600-Wh downtube battery pack or 800 Wh, with support for fast charging. And the final piece of the drive puzzle is a 2-inch touchscreen OLED display on the top tube that "serves as the interactive hub of the system," and is complemented by Bluetooth-enabled controllers for less handlebar clutter.

The first model to feature the Avinox Drive System is a 19.2-kg (42-lb) eMTB called the PL Carbon, from a new company launched by DJI called Amflow Bikes.

As the name suggests, the debut model is built around a featherweight carbon fiber frame that's designed to be "hyper agile" and tips the scales at just 2.27 kg (5 lb). It boasts four-bar linkage to reduce kickback, along with a custom-tuned Fox Float Performance or X Factory rear shock offering 150 mm of travel. That's paired with a Fox 36 Performance/Factory fork with 160 mm of travel for full squish bump absorption.

The eMTB rolls with 29-inch carbon rims wearing Maxxis rubber as standard, but can accommodate a 27.5-inch rear wheel for more agility if preferred. Flexible pedaling options are served up by a SRAM 12-speed groupset and chain drive, and reliable stopping power comes courtesy of Magura four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors.

The Avinox motor is rated for a continuous output of 250 watts, though can peak at 850 W - plus a Boost mode bumps that to 1,000 W DJI/Amflow Bikes

Though the Avinox motor's continuous output is rated at 250 watts, DJI reports that riders can expect a boost to 1,000 W and 120 Nm (88.5 lb.ft) of torque when an extra push is needed. Stationary gear shifting is included, there's Hill Start Assist to get moving, Auto Hold to prevent rollback and if the verticals prove too much for motor and rider, the system also includes walk-assist.

DJI aims to reassure riders by certifying the eMTB with safety and quality testing organizations like TÜV SÜD, UL Solutions, and TÜV Rheinland. The Amflow Bikes website currently shows three model variants at launch: the 800-Wh PL Carbon, a 600-Wh PL Carbon Pro and an 800-Wh Carbon Pro.

A company rep told us that markets for initial Q4 sales will be Germany, the UK and Australia ahead of wider availability (though the US hasn't been confirmed at this stage). Pricing is still to be determined, but estimates currently run between €7,000 and €12,000 – which obviously puts the Amflow family at the premium end of the eMTB market.

Product page: Amflow PL Carbon